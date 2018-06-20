19th Annual Customer Contact Week Conference & Expo Commences and Awards Winners Announced

This year's speaker roster includes Barbara Corcoran, Best Selling Author, Business Mogul and Leading Shark on ABC's "Shark Tank"; Jeanne Bliss, President of Customer Bliss and Author of "Would You Do That To Your Mother?"; Shep Hyken, Chief Amazement Officer at Shepard Presentations, LLC; Kelli Durkin, VP Customer Service at Chewy.com; Janelle Sallenave, Head of Customer Support North America at Uber and many more.

Premium sponsors include Genesys, Salesforce, ServiceNow, Five9, Microsoft, Vonage Business, IBM Watson, Avaya, Zailab.

The winners of the CCW Excellence Awards across 13 categories were announced during the evening gala hosted by Five9 on Tuesday, June 19th. Winners were recognized for their excellence across the full spectrum of customer contact operations along with live entertainment provided by renowned ventriloquist and America's Got Talent Season 10 Winner, Paul Zerdin.

Individual Category:

Customer Contact Leader of the Year

Winner: Ann Moreth – UPMC Health Plan Member Services

– UPMC Health Plan Member Services Runner-Up: Tarun Gupta – Adobe

– Adobe Honorable Mentions:

Scott Stavretis – Acquire BPO

– Acquire BPO

Deb Brown – Guardian

– Guardian

Timothy Miller – Sitel

– Sitel

Alan Winters – Teleperformance

End-User Categories:

Best in Class Contact Center (under 99 seats)

Winner: Gant Travel

Runner-Up: Sign-Zone LLC.

Honorable Mentions:

Liberty Utilities Central



MDwise, Inc.



Nationwide

Best in Class Contact Center (100-199 seats)

Winner: Pier 1 Imports

Runner-Up: ezCater

Honorable Mentions:

Horizon Services



NexGen Agency



Valvoline

Best in Class Contact Center (200+ seats)

Winner: UPMC Health Plan Member Services

Runner-Up: UPMC

Honorable Mentions:

Hunter Douglas



Kromtech



Prudential

Best Training & Development Program

Winner: Samsung Electronics America, Inc.

Runner-Up: Barclays Bank Delaware

Honorable Mentions:

Calendly



Hotwire



Newegg Inc.

Best Contact Center Culture

Winner: UPMC Health Plan Member Services

Runner-Up: DISH – Direct Sales & Retention

Honorable Mentions:

Crisis Response Network



Dollar Shave Club



Marina Bay Sands

Best in Class Omnichannel Experience

Winner: Adore Me

Runner-Up: Newegg, Inc.

Honorable Mention: Calendly

Vendor Categories:

CRM Provider of the Year

Winner: Astute Solutions

Runner-Up: Teleperformance Portugal

Honorable Mentions:

Gluru



iQor, Inc.

Omnichannel Provider of the Year

Winner: Interactions

Runner-Up: Lionbridge

Honorable Mentions:

Astute Solutions



Genesys



Jacada



Noble Systems



Twilio

Outsourcing Provider of the Year

Winner: InfoCision, Inc.

Runner-Up: GC Services, LLP.

Honorable Mentions:

Acquire BPO



Gatestone & Co. International Inc.



The Office Gurus

Workforce Optimization Provider of the Year

Winner: OpenText

Runner-Up: dvsAnalytics

Honorable Mentions:

i2x



Monet Software



NODA



Verint

NextGen Innovation of the Year

Winner: Verint

Runner-Up: Genesys

Honorable Mentions:

Gluru



NewVoiceMedia



ProcedureFlow



Talkdesk



Vonage Business

Best Training & Development Program

Winner: Alorica, Inc.

Runner-Up: Teleperformance Portugal

Honorable Mentions:

Etech Global Services



InfoCision, Inc.



West Monroe Partners



TTEC

