19th Annual Customer Contact Week Conference & Expo Commences and Awards Winners Announced

LAS VEGAS, June 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Customer Contact Week (CCW), the largest and most comprehensive event for CX and customer service professionals, kicked off its main conference June 20th at The Mirage in Las Vegas.
This year's speaker roster includes Barbara Corcoran, Best Selling Author, Business Mogul and Leading Shark on ABC's "Shark Tank"; Jeanne Bliss, President of Customer Bliss and Author of "Would You Do That To Your Mother?"; Shep Hyken, Chief Amazement Officer at Shepard Presentations, LLC; Kelli Durkin, VP Customer Service at Chewy.com; Janelle Sallenave, Head of Customer Support North America at Uber and many more.
Premium sponsors include Genesys, Salesforce, ServiceNow, Five9, Microsoft, Vonage Business, IBM Watson, Avaya, Zailab.
The winners of the CCW Excellence Awards across 13 categories were announced during the evening gala hosted by Five9 on Tuesday, June 19th. Winners were recognized for their excellence across the full spectrum of customer contact operations along with live entertainment provided by renowned ventriloquist and America's Got Talent Season 10 Winner, Paul Zerdin.
Individual Category:
Customer Contact Leader of the Year
- Winner: Ann Moreth – UPMC Health Plan Member Services
- Runner-Up: Tarun Gupta – Adobe
- Honorable Mentions:
- Scott Stavretis – Acquire BPO
- Deb Brown – Guardian
- Timothy Miller – Sitel
- Alan Winters – Teleperformance
End-User Categories:
Best in Class Contact Center (under 99 seats)
- Winner: Gant Travel
- Runner-Up: Sign-Zone LLC.
- Honorable Mentions:
- Liberty Utilities Central
- MDwise, Inc.
- Nationwide
Best in Class Contact Center (100-199 seats)
- Winner: Pier 1 Imports
- Runner-Up: ezCater
- Honorable Mentions:
- Horizon Services
- NexGen Agency
- Valvoline
Best in Class Contact Center (200+ seats)
- Winner: UPMC Health Plan Member Services
- Runner-Up: UPMC
- Honorable Mentions:
- Hunter Douglas
- Kromtech
- Prudential
Best Training & Development Program
- Winner: Samsung Electronics America, Inc.
- Runner-Up: Barclays Bank Delaware
- Honorable Mentions:
- Calendly
- Hotwire
- Newegg Inc.
Best Contact Center Culture
- Winner: UPMC Health Plan Member Services
- Runner-Up: DISH – Direct Sales & Retention
- Honorable Mentions:
- Crisis Response Network
- Dollar Shave Club
- Marina Bay Sands
Best in Class Omnichannel Experience
- Winner: Adore Me
- Runner-Up: Newegg, Inc.
- Honorable Mention: Calendly
Vendor Categories:
CRM Provider of the Year
- Winner: Astute Solutions
- Runner-Up: Teleperformance Portugal
- Honorable Mentions:
- Gluru
- iQor, Inc.
Omnichannel Provider of the Year
- Winner: Interactions
- Runner-Up: Lionbridge
- Honorable Mentions:
- Astute Solutions
- Genesys
- Jacada
- Noble Systems
- Twilio
Outsourcing Provider of the Year
- Winner: InfoCision, Inc.
- Runner-Up: GC Services, LLP.
- Honorable Mentions:
- Acquire BPO
- Gatestone & Co. International Inc.
- The Office Gurus
Workforce Optimization Provider of the Year
- Winner: OpenText
- Runner-Up: dvsAnalytics
- Honorable Mentions:
- i2x
- Monet Software
- NODA
- Verint
NextGen Innovation of the Year
- Winner: Verint
- Runner-Up: Genesys
- Honorable Mentions:
- Gluru
- NewVoiceMedia
- ProcedureFlow
- Talkdesk
- Vonage Business
Best Training & Development Program
- Winner: Alorica, Inc.
- Runner-Up: Teleperformance Portugal
- Honorable Mentions:
- Etech Global Services
- InfoCision, Inc.
- West Monroe Partners
- TTEC
For the latest news and CCW developments, follow us at @custcontactweek #CCWVegas18
About CCW: Started in 1999 as Call Center Week, CCW is the world's largest customer contact event series. With the balance of conference and expo, CCW is the place where customer care, CX, and contact center leaders come together. In 2018 we're introducing our new look as Customer Contact Week. CCW is brought to you by the Customer Management Practice – the Analyst, Advisor, and Industry Network for all things Customer Management.
About the Customer Management Practice:
The Customer Management Practice enables better navigation of the continually changing customer management sector by keeping professionals informed on the latest industry trends, drivers, and evolving initiatives through our extensive market research, reporting, and unparalleled events.
