The World's Largest Customer Contact Event Series Rings In 2025 In Orlando, Florida

CCW's First-Ever Florida Event Welcomes Industry Leaders including Catie Hydeman, VP of FC Operations at Chewy, Leonard Green, VP of Customer Success at Northwestern Mutual, and More

NEW YORK and ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Customer Contact Week (CCW), the leading event series dedicated to serving professionals within the customer service industry, announces today its first-ever CCW event in Orlando Florida from January 27-29, 2025, at JW Marriott Bonnet Creek. CCW is powered by CMP Research, a division of Customer Management Practice (CMP).

2025's kickoff event will feature CMP Research insights on customer self-service, including the premiere of a CMP Research Prism for Chatbot/Virtual Chat Agent and never-before-seen data from CCW Digital's The Self-Service Playbook: Optimize Customer Experiences with AI, and will offer in-person workshops, panel discussions, and keynote presentations led by some of the biggest industry leaders to provide attendees with invaluable knowledge and skill sets. Notable speakers include C-Suite executives from Chewy, UnitedHealthcare, Credit One Bank, and more.

"CCW Orlando will offer a powerful platform to showcase how brands can solve some of the most pressing challenges in customer contact," says Mario Matulich, President at Customer Management Practice. "For over two decades, CCW has been at the forefront of CX and as we embrace a new city to jumpstart 2025, this event will continue to raise the bar. CCW is more than just a conference; it's an opportunity for business leaders to be part of the evolution of customer contact."

For customer contact leaders who are eager to move the needle, CCW Orlando is introducing an immersive, hands-on program for those looking to embrace AI implementation into their workforce. Serena H. Huang, Ph.D will lead Leadership in AI For Customer Contact Executives, a certification program designed to help attendees understand which technologies to invest in, how to leverage AI effectively, and more. In addition, CMP Certified, the certification program affiliated with CCW, will return, providing a valuable credential for leaders to prove they hold the skills to excel in the CX industry.

"CCWomen, a community platform for women and allies, will return with yet another invaluable Summit experience. This event convenes influential executives who share a mutual passion for gender equity and workforce transformation. Notable speakers include Dr. Tonya E. Barkley from the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs, Catie Hydeman from Chewy, and Sabrina Wilson from dormakaba Americas. Through diverse keynotes, panels, workshops, and networking opportunities, attendees will be able to explore various empowering topics such as impactful leadership and work-life integration—and leave with clear action steps for strengthening their organizational culture."

"We are immensely excited to bring CCW to a new city this year for a new audience to experience our game-changing keynotes and walk away with solutions that will immediately drive results within their organization," stated Michael DeJager, Managing Director of Events at CMP. "2025 is set to deliver another year of cutting-edge technology, services, and support, all designed to solve today's biggest challenges in customer contact and we can't wait to see what the new year brings."

Announced in October 2024, CMP Research Prism is a new CX technology assessment framework that delivers an objective marketplace evaluation of providers based on analyst, customer, and marketplace perspectives. Attendees can expect the results of the CMP Research Prism for Chatbot/Virtual Chat Agent.



"With the crowded technology landscape, customer contact leaders need a reliable source to guide their technology decisions, says Nicole Kyle, Managing Director of CMP Research. CMP Research Prism was created to assess solution providers to equip buyers and influencers of the customer contact and CX technology stack with insights to inform their investments."

CCW brings together hundreds of industry leaders, attendees, and exhibitors to learn cutting-edge strategies, innovate, and network with other driven professionals. The US-based CCW conference series in 2023 had a total attendance of over 4,000 registered visitors and continues to expand its influence daily. For more information or to register for the event, visit https://www.customercontactweekwinter.com/home

About Customer Contact Week

Customer Contact Week (CCW) is the premier event series in the customer care industry, attracting thousands of attendees worldwide. Founded in 1999 as Call Center Week, CCW has become a hub for customer experience (CX) and contact center leaders. With a well-rounded program of conferences and expos, attendees participate in four days of learning, networking, and innovation. CCW brings together over 3,000 attendees, over 200 expert speakers, and over 150 solution providers. The event provides a unique opportunity for attendees to learn from the best in the industry, network with peers, and gain insights into the latest trends and technologies. CCW is presented by the Customer Management Practice (CMP), a leading market intelligence firm for the customer management industry, providing comprehensive research, marketing, and business development for organizations dedicated to serving the customer management sector. For more information, visit, www.customercontactweek.com

About Customer Management Practice

The Customer Management Practice (CMP) is a leading market intelligence firm for the customer management industry, offering a comprehensive suite of events, research, marketing, and business development services. As a trusted partner to customer contact executives, CMP addresses the pressing challenges through various channels, including live events such as its industry-leading series, Customer Contact Week, online event communities, and cutting-edge industry research. With research-backed insights and data-driven advisory services, CMP provides its clients with a holistic view of their customer management issues. It delivers new perspectives for executives craving a clear understanding of their strengths and weaknesses relative to their peers and the industry. CMP's solutions empower executives to develop customer management skills, transforming customers into raving fans. CMP is dedicated to making its client's customer management rockstars. CMP's team of experts draws upon years of experience in the industry to provide tailored solutions that meet each client's unique needs to improve their customer experience, streamline operations, and boost their bottom line. For more information, visit, www.customermanagementpractice.com/

