1Audience Alliance Debuts as a Direct-to-Publisher Gateway to Premium CTV Audiences for Advertisers

Fremantle, Allen Media Group and Spanglish Movies, among others to join forces for addressing audience fragmentation through cross-publisher data collaboration.

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ElementalTV, a leading innovator in CTV advertising technology, today announces the launch of the 1Audience Alliance (1AA), a collaborative framework designed to tackle the shared challenges of CTV publishers: achieving scale, unifying fragmented data, and strengthening buyer engagement. By aligning publishers around inventory, data, and marketing, 1AA fosters a commercially driven ecosystem that maximizes revenue and enhances audience insights, while ensuring transparency and control.

The Power of Collaboration

At the heart of the 1Audience Alliance are three core pillars that redefine how CTV publishers scale their inventory, enhance their audience intelligence, and elevate their visibility:

Inventory Collaboration : 1AA turns fragmented viewership across publishers into cohesive, high-value audience pools. This ensures that advertisers gain the reach they demand while publishers maintain transparency and control over their inventory and revenue streams.

: 1AA turns fragmented viewership across publishers into cohesive, high-value audience pools. This ensures that advertisers gain the reach they demand while publishers maintain transparency and control over their inventory and revenue streams. Data Collaboration : By enabling secure, privacy-compliant data sharing, 1AA allows publishers to combine anonymized data sets for enriched segmentation and modeling. This cross-publisher intelligence unlocks new audience opportunities, equipping publishers to better understand their own viewers and align with advertiser goals.

: By enabling secure, privacy-compliant data sharing, 1AA allows publishers to combine anonymized data sets for enriched segmentation and modeling. This cross-publisher intelligence unlocks new audience opportunities, equipping publishers to better understand their own viewers and align with advertiser goals. Marketing Collaboration: To amplify publisher visibility, 1AA offers joint marketing campaigns, agency spotlights, and exclusive opportunities at industry events. These initiatives position members as leaders in the competitive CTV landscape, connecting them directly with key buyers.

1Audience Alliance launches with the participation of notable publishers, including Fremantle , Allen Media Group , Spanglish Movies , ODK , NewID , Frndly TV , Zeam , Scripps , Hearst Television , and Global Fashion Channel amongst others. Representing a diverse array of content - from global entertainment hits to culturally relevant programming for multicultural and international audiences - these publishers bring significant scale, data richness, and audience depth to the 1AA framework. Together, they demonstrate the power of collaboration in creating new opportunities for advertisers and elevating the role of independent publishers in the CTV landscape.

Omer Latif , CEO of ElementalTV, emphasized the significance of the 1Audience Alliance:

"The challenges of fragmentation in CTV require bold solutions. By giving publishers the tools they need to compete and thrive in this rapidly evolving landscape, we're solving shared challenges around scale and fragmentation. And 1Audience Alliance is more than a framework designed to tackle that - it's a movement heralding a truly collaborative and transparent future. When publishers unite, advertisers win, and the ecosystem as a whole becomes stronger."

The launch of 1AA comes at a critical time for the CTV industry, as walled gardens continue to dominate, limiting collaboration and transparency. By creating a publisher-direct framework that prioritizes data sharing, audience unification, and joint marketing efforts, the 1Audience Alliance offers a viable alternative that benefits publishers of all sizes. With a focus on collaboration over competition, the 1Audience Alliance positions its members to not only monetize their inventory more effectively but also deliver the scale, precision, and transparency that advertisers require to drive campaign success.

About ElementalTV

ElementalTV is a leading provider of audience-first solutions for the CTV ecosystem. Dedicated to empowering publishers and advertisers with innovative tools and transparent frameworks, ElementalTV drives the next generation of CTV advertising.

