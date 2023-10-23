1GLOBAL Optimizes Mobile Voice Quality with Ribbon

Ribbon solution ensures secure, high-quality, mobile voice for 1GLOBAL's customers

PLANO, Texas, Oct. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ribbon Communications Inc. (Nasdaq: RBBN), a global provider of real time communications technology and IP optical networking solutions to many of the world's largest service providers, enterprises, and critical infrastructure operators to modernize and protect their networks, today announced that 1GLOBAL, a leader in telecommunication services and a pioneer in eSIM technology, has selected Ribbon for deployment across its worldwide network, designed and operated from Portugal.

"Ribbon's state of the art solution enables us to offer our customers a completely seamless, transparent, high-quality solution no matter where they're located around the globe, and simultaneously allows us to ensure the highest level of quality for voice services on 3G and 4G (Voice over LTE) networks and for 5G (Voice over New Radio) in our future plans," said Hakan Koç, 1GLOBAL's CEO. "We've been impressed by Ribbon's mobile and IMS expertise as well as the team's responsiveness throughout the process, from our earliest engagement to the completion of a successful Proof of Concept, and now in project implementation."

Built to secure and enable real-time communications in the cloud without compromise, Ribbon's SBC SWe delivers the security, protocol interworking, and transcoding required for VoLTE access and VoLTE interconnect functions. Coupled with Ribbon Analytics for actionable insights into voice quality and Ribbon Application Management Platform for centralized management, 1GLOBAL can be confident in its ability to exceed their customer's voice quality expectations.

"We're proud to add 1GLOBAL as a customer and are uniquely positioned to meet its needs for secure, high quality, high performance voice services across the globe," said Christian Erbe, Ribbon's Head of Europe Sales.

