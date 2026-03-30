ROAD TOWN, British Virgin Islands, March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- 1inch, the leading DeFi ecosystem, today announced that AI agents can now directly access its infrastructure via the 1inch MCP, enabling them to plan and execute swaps, analyze portfolio data, and interact with onchain markets in real time.

1inch enables AI agents to access API suite, including swap execution, via MCP

The rapid growth of AI agents has driven strong demand for infrastructure and data to support them. In response, 1inch has opened access to its industry-leading API infrastructure via the 1inch MCP in its business portal. This enables developers to seamlessly integrate 1inch's full suite of APIs into their agents, giving them access to best-in-class data, infrastructure, and execution.

"Agents, not humans, will be executing the majority of swaps by 2030," according to Sergej Kunz, 1inch co-founder. "However, the agent economy cannot eliminate market competition. Trading outcomes are still defined by data and execution quality; poorly informed agents will underperform skilled humans. That is why choosing the infrastructure around the agent is as important as the strategy."

Today's enhancement to the 1inch MCP Server enables developers and enterprises to build goal-oriented, agentic workflows powered by 1inch APIs. AI agents can now directly access 1inch's full suite of 15 APIs—including Swap, Balance, Portfolio, Token, Gas Price, and Transaction APIs—providing comprehensive capabilities for data access, trading, and onchain execution.

These workflows are still aware of the policies and controlled by the developers. They incorporate rules around supported elements like chains and token pairs. Developers can also set limits on variables like slippage thresholds and execution limits. They can even choose how transactions are signed to avoid mistakes.

This new functionality expands the 1inch MCP launched last month, which initially introduced connectivity between AI coding assistants and the 1inch ecosystem through three core tools: search, example discovery, and code retrieval.

The 1inch MCP now provides:

Agent-native execution & automation - Supports end-to-end AI workflows, from search and code generation to analysis and trade execution. Portfolio and balance data enable informed decision-making, while execution is supported across all 1inch swap types (Classic, intent-based, and cross-chain), with built-in support for goal-based agents, gasless transactions, multi-agent coordination, and policy-aware automation.

Supports end-to-end AI workflows, from search and code generation to analysis and trade execution. Portfolio and balance data enable informed decision-making, while execution is supported across all 1inch swap types (Classic, intent-based, and cross-chain), with built-in support for goal-based agents, gasless transactions, multi-agent coordination, and policy-aware automation. Faster workflows (days to minutes) - AI instantly retrieves relevant docs, code examples, and API details—eliminating manual searching and dramatically accelerating development time.

AI instantly retrieves relevant docs, code examples, and API details—eliminating manual searching and dramatically accelerating development time. Living, searchable documentation - All APIs, SDK examples, and integration guides are continuously updated, fully searchable, and embedded directly into the developer workflow.

All APIs, SDK examples, and integration guides are continuously updated, fully searchable, and embedded directly into the developer workflow. Seamless integration & broad compatibility - One-line setup with support across 10+ tools (Cursor, VS Code, Claude, Codex, JetBrains, Gemini, etc.), enabling quick adoption in existing environments.

As autonomous software becomes a core interface to Web3, 1inch is positioning itself to serve the next generation of builders creating secure, reliable, and scalable agent-driven products.

Disclaimer: The 1inch MCP Server provides API-level infrastructure for developers. It is non-custodial and does not execute transactions on behalf of any party. Users can refer to Legal Notice.

About 1inch

1inch accelerates decentralized finance with a seamless crypto trading experience for 27M users. Beyond being the top platform for low-cost, efficient token swaps with $300M+ in daily trades, 1inch offers a range of innovative tools, including a secure self-custodial wallet, a portfolio tracker for managing digital assets, a dedicated business portal giving access to its cutting-edge technology, and even a debit card for easy crypto spending. By continuously innovating, 1inch is simplifying DeFi for everyone.

Website | 1inch Business | 1inch Network | Follow on X | Explore Blog

Contact

PR lead

Pavel Kruglov

1inch

[email protected]

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2945535/1inch_AI_Agents.jpg

SOURCE 1inch