$1M Grant Awarded to MN Life Sciences Startup, Canomiks

The National Science Foundation (NSF) grant allows Canomiks to develop a first-of-its-kind genomics and AI technology for the natural products industry.

ROCHESTER, Minn., June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Canomiks has a mission to "make food as medicine a reality." The startup was recognized this month for that effort with a major Federal Government grant.

Canomiks received the $1M (exact amount: $998,064) as a grant from the National Science Foundation (NSF). The company will use the money to develop its technology platform to benchmark and measure the biological effect of botanical ingredients and their impact on human health.

"The innovative genomics and AI-assisted tests by Canomiks to accurately evaluate the quality of botanical and functional ingredients will drive the development of next-generation wellness products," said Manoj Bhasin, PhD, Chief Scientific Advisor of Canomiks.

Canomiks' technology is unique and the first of its kind that can measure the biological effect of botanical ingredients from batch-to-batch in a cost and time-effective manner.

The NSF SBIR funding will be used to develop the technology platform starting with ingredients such as, turmeric, cranberry, elderberry and followed by others.

Canomiks' product will be a lab test that compares the functional ingredients' biological effectiveness to that of the benchmark. Upon test completion, customers will receive a report detailing the biological effect score of the ingredient and a list of key human genes affected with a description of their relevance to human health.

With plans to launch in Q1 of 2025, the Canomiks service will be offered to companies in the natural products industry, including dietary supplement, functional food, beverage, and skincare.

"Using our combined decades of experience in academic research, genomics and medicine we are modernizing the $300 billion natural products industry," said Leena Pradhan-Nabzdyk, PhD, MBA, CEO of Canomiks. "It's an honor to have NSF support and we look forward to working with companies to help them develop safe and efficacious products that their consumers can trust."

Pradhan-Nabzdyk is a scientist and professor at Harvard Medical School. She co-founded the company with Manoj Bhasin, PhD, and Frank W. LoGerfo, MD.

About Canomiks

Canomiks is a life sciences company that is a pioneer in the future of the functional food and beverage and dietary supplement industries with its groundbreaking genomics, bioinformatics, and AI-based solutions. By offering R&D and pre-clinical solutions, Canomiks helps CPG companies, suppliers, and manufacturers test and develop scientifically backed ingredients and products. Their cutting-edge technology can innovate new formulations and validate, test, and certify the biological efficacy and safety of functional ingredients and formulations. Founded by three esteemed Harvard scientists, Canomiks leverages exclusive intellectual property to bring unparalleled transparency, truth, and trust to the natural products market. The company's vision, "Make Food as Medicine a Reality®," drives its mission to improve community health and sustainability. For more information, visit www.canomiks.com.

