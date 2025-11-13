1MD Nutrition® Marks Fourth Year of Giving Tuesday Partnership With Vitamin Angels®, Reaching 1 Million Women and Children Worldwide

This Giving Tuesday, December 2, 1MD Nutrition® Offers Up To 50% Discount and Donates 5% Of All Sales To Vulnerable Women And Children In Underserved Communities Globally Though Vitamin Angels†

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- 1MD Nutrition®, the supplement brand formulated by physicians with clinically studied ingredients offered in appropriate dosages, will offer up to 50% discounts and be donating 5% of all sales sitewide on Giving Tuesday, December 2, 2025 to address women and children malnutrition in underserved communities worldwide.† The fifth year that 1MD has earmarked Giving Tuesday to raise money for this cause, the brand is on a mission to transform lives through nutrition and has, to date, raised $250,000 through Vitamin Angels and reached 1,000,000 underserved pregnant women, infants, and young children.

Vitamin Angels provides essential vitamins and health services needed to support healthy pregnancies and healthy babies. On behalf of its loyal customers, 1MD's donations help Vitamin Angels provide vitamin A supplementation and deworming (VAS+D) to children under the age of 5 and multiple micronutrient supplements to pregnant women. Vitamin Angels provides expectant mothers with access to multiple micronutrient supplements — better known as prenatal vitamins and minerals — and the nutrition counseling and tools to ensure access, acceptance, and uptake, which improve maternal health and birth outcomes.

"We believe in transforming health for generations," said 1MD Nutrition® CoFounder, Ziv Haklili. "This means ensuring every child has access to essential nutrition from day one. Our customers aren't just investing in their own health—through this partnership, they're creating a ripple effect that reaches underserved mothers and babies around the world. That's the true power of community-driven wellness. We are unique in the world of nutritional supplements in that we provide the most research-supported ingredients from clinical trials into formulas that are developed by real doctors who are part of our team. What is truly unusual is that those ingredients are offered up in the appropriate dosages that showed real results in those clinical trials."

"We're grateful to partner with 1MD Nutrition® to expand access to incredibly beneficial nutrition for mothers and children at risk of malnutrition. Their unwavering support of Vitamin Angels since 2021 has helped us reach 1,000,000 women and children in communities around the world to build stronger, healthier futures," said Ana Cespedes, Vitamin Angels Chief Executive Officer.

ABOUT 1MD NUTRITION® - 1MD Nutrition® is a physician-led supplement brand dedicated to building generational health. Founded in 2015, the company partners with board-certified physicians to create clinically effective formulas using patented ingredients at comprehensive dosages. Manufactured in FDA-registered, GMP-certified U.S. facilities, with quality ingredients from around the world, the formulas consist of ingredients backed by rigorous scientific research.

ABOUT VITAMIN ANGELS - Founded in 1994, Vitamin Angels is a public health nonprofit working to improve nutrition and health outcomes in low-resource settings worldwide. We strengthen, extend, and amplify the impact of our partner organizations working to reach the most nutritionally vulnerable groups – pregnant women, infants, and young children – who are underserved by existing systems. We do this by delivering evidence-based interventions and offering technical assistance, including ongoing monitoring and evaluation, to ensure program quality, scale, and impact. Vitamin Angels works with over 900 local organizations, including governments, to reach 74 million women and children in over 65 countries annually. Both Charity Navigator and Candid give Vitamin Angels their highest marks for financial transparency.

†Terms & exclusions apply. See 1MD Nutrition website for details.

