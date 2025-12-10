7 Physician's Advice for a New You in 2026: Tips to Master Your Resolution Momentum Past "Quitters Day" on January 19

1MD Nutrition's Board of Scientific Advisors, from an Interventionist Cardiologist, Rheumatologist, Urologist, Neurologist, Immunologist, Ophthalmologist & Gastroenterologist with Backgrounds from Harvard, Tufts & Mayo, Offer Recommendations

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the Pew Research Center, 79% of those who make New Year's resolutions said their goals concerned health, exercise or diet, but that motivation fades fast, with 23% quitting the first week (Strava), 43% dropping off by the end of January (Gold's Gym), and 80% failing by the second week in February (U.S. News & World Report). As such, seven physicians from 1MD's scientific advisory board, who believe in the power of nutrition to fuel us past sticking points, are offering simple, sustainable routines to keep moving beyond January 19th, which has been deemed Quitters Day.

These board-certified specialists, who serve on a scientific advisory board for 1MD Nutrition, offer simple recommendations for long-term health categorized by the body area to support: for your heart by Dr. Heather Shenkman, an Interventionist Cardiologist, for your bones from Dr. Adam Krietenberg, a Rheumatologist, for your urinary system, Dr. Daniel Brison, a Urologist, for your mind, Dr. Alexander Zubkov, a Neurologist, for your immunity, Dr. Brian Greenberg, an Immunologist, for your vision, Dr. Dagny Zhu, an Ophthalmologist and for your gut, Dr. David Kahana, a Gastroenterologist. The esteemed group whose educational backgrounds come from Harvard, Tufts & Mayo, offer the following tips:

FOR YOUR MIND

Dr. Alexander Zubkov, Neurologist

"Longevity isn't just about living longer—it's about staying sharp. I remind my patients that brain health is vascular health, so protecting your blood vessels is the most impactful habit. Even 2 minutes of mindfulness or slow breathing lowers stress signals, and 15 minutes of walking boosts blood flow to the brain. I also emphasize targeted nutritional support. Look for clinically trusted ingredients like phosphatidylserine, Bacopa monnieri, grape extract and green tea extract—nutrients shown to support memory, focus, and resilience."

FOR YOUR HEART

Dr. Heather Shenkman, Interventional Cardiologist

"Strong circulation is the foundation of strong metabolism. You don't need heroic workouts—just 20–30 minutes of daily movement that raises your heart rate. I believe nutrition is medicine, in particular, beetroot, which boosts nitric oxide to keep vessels flexible and circulation efficient. For extra heart support, look for nutritional support that addresses circulation and healthy blood sugar balance."

FOR YOUR FLOW

Dr. Daniel Brison, Urologist

"Healthy urinary function starts with simple habits, not drastic changes. I tell patients to start the day with 8–12 oz of water before any caffeine and keep a steady sip pattern throughout the day. Adding some lemon juice to your water or food is also a great addition as it is rich in citric acid. I also believe targeted nutrients support urinary health; look for patented botanicals like saw palmetto, pumpkin seed oil extract, lycopene extract from tomato and an advanced beta-sitosterol blend, shown to support healthy flow, comfort, and long-term urinary balance."

FOR YOUR BONES

Dr. Adam Kreitenberg, Rheumatologist

"Your bones and joints respond to what you give them. For the New Year, I tell my patients to micro-load their day—take the stairs, carry your groceries, and add just a few minutes of light resistance work. Small, consistent stresses keep bones strong and joints supported. I'm a big believer in how much nutrition shapes lifelong mobility, which is why I trust supplementing with ingredients like Calzbone, MenaQ7 K2, calcium hydroxyapatite, vitamin D3, turmeric curcumin, hyaluronic acid, and collagen."

FOR YOUR IMMUNITY

Dr. Brian Greenberg, Immunologist

"Your immune health, which includes your mouth and lips, depends on the balance of L-lysine and arginine, as well as zinc sulfate and specific probiotic strains in your diet. I recommend eating foods high in lysine such as dairy or fish. A full glass of water in the morning supports immune signaling, and consistent sleep helps maintain tissues around the mouth."

FOR YOUR VISION

Dr. Dagny Zhu, Ophthalmologist

"Protecting eyesight is easier than most people think. I always start my patients with the 20-20-20 rule—every 20 minutes, look 20 feet away for 20 seconds—to cut down digital eye strain. I also emphasize nutrition as a core part of long-term preventative vision care. The next-generation of ingredients today are XanMax meso-zeaxanthin— important emerging nutrients for macular health based on scientific studies—along with lutein and Zanthin astaxanthin algae extract to act like "internal sunglasses" that protect against daily harmful exposures."

FOR YOUR GUT

Dr. David Kahana, Gastroenterologist

"Everything you eat must first be digested, broken down into tiny nutrients and absorbed in the gut to serve as fuel for the body. This is why I tell patients the digestive system is the gateway to overall health. If the body doesn't recognize something you eat as food, then your health suffers. Minimize anything highly processed, focus on recognizable foods such fruits, vegetables, beans, nuts, seeds, whole grains, and clean proteins. None of us eat perfectly, so boost your digestive capacity with a high-quality probiotic to keep gut flora balanced and engaged and optimize the microbiome to detoxify and support healthy liver enzymes."

