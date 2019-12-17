1MORE Headphones Are a Top CES Honoree Award Winner Three Years In-a-Row

1MORE's newest flagship headphone, the True Wireless ANC In-Ear Headphones , is the first multi-driver + active noise cancelling true wireless headphone on the market. Pending THX Certification, these headphones combine revolutionary hybrid active noise cancellation technology with best in class features. They utilize a hybrid dual driver design, one dynamic driver and one balanced armature, to produce stunning detail and full sound in a compact package. By incorporating the latest Qualcomm chipset, the True Wireless ANC headphones have low power consumption with Bluetooth 5 allowing users to enjoy 6 hours of battery (5 with ANC on) on a full charge. The portable charging case provides three additional full-length charges for 22 hours of total battery life. For controls, both a multi-functional button along with G-Sensor (touch control) is included on each earbud which allow users to turn ANC on/off, control volume, song selection, calls and voice assistance. The included details such as two levels of active noise cancelation, pass-through, wireless charging and aptX + AAC compatibility also offer users a truly wireless headphone experience catered to match their needs and preferences.

1MORE's Dual Driver ANC Pro Wireless Headphones build off the success of its previous Bluetooth model by adding more features, an improved design and overall better functionality. These wireless headphones feature Bluetooth 5 technology with LDAC and AAC compatibility so users get the best wireless audio possible whether using Android or iOS. Two separate drivers, one dynamic driver + one balanced armature, provide an extremely balanced and powerful listening experience. In addition to high definition audio, the Dual Driver ANC Pro Headphones utilize hybrid active noise cancellation and Adaptive EQ Compensation Technology for smarter noise cancellation that doesn't sacrifice sound quality. Designed with the consumer in mind, these headphones feature a 20-hour battery life (15 hours with ANC), fast charge capabilities, ENC microphone technology, IPX5 water resistance, pass-thru functions, voice assistance compatibility, as well as the ability for wired playback. The Dual Driver ANC Pro Wireless Headphones are an extremely versatile product dedicated to consumers who are looking for a wide range of features and capabilities at a great value.

The React True Wireless by 1MORE offers exceptional performance and capabilities for those looking for a pair of headphones that can handle any outdoor activity with the convenience of a truly wireless design. The React TWS feature a two-chip system that enables lower power consumption and enhanced efficiency while also including an independent DSP for keyword spotting (microphone always on). This allows users to trigger voice commands to play, pause, skip or control volume without having to touch any buttons, which is especially useful if you are engaged in physical activity. Lower power consumption allows the earbuds to last 5 hours on a single charge, with the portable charging case bringing total battery life to 24 hours. 1MORE includes a large 14.2 mm dynamic driver to boost beats and performance delivering present mids and powerful, punchy bass. The React TWS come with the latest Bluetooth 5 technology and are compatible with AAC codec found in all iOS devices. 1MORE's React True Wireless Headphones deliver serious performance and functionality, perfect for those looking a workout companion that can handle any tough workout routine or regular exercise.

During CES 2020 1MORE products will be displayed as part of the CES Innovation Awards Showcase located at the Sands/Venetian from January 7-10, 2020. 1MORE will also be at PEPCOM Digital Experience! in Las Vegas on Monday, January 6th from 7:00 -10:30 PM at the Mirage Hotel and Casino and the True Wireless ANC In-Ear Headphones will also be showcased by THX at the same event for all attending media. In addition, CES attendees can visit 1MORE's booth, #36006, in South Hall 4 of the Las Vegas Convention Center from January 7-10, 2020 to view its full product line up including the Innovation Award Honorees.

