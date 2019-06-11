1Q 2019 Enterprise WLAN Market Lifted by Strong Surge in North America for Three Consecutive Quarters, According to Dell'Oro Group

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a recently published report by Dell'Oro Group, the trusted source for market information about the telecommunications, networks, and data center IT industries, the 1Q 2019 Enterprise Wireless LAN (WLAN) market was lifted by the strong surge in North America for three consecutive quarters. Cisco and HPE Aruba scored the most significant revenue gains.

"The WLAN market benefited from the shift to higher-priced/higher-end Wi-Fi 5 Wave 2 access points," said Ritesh Patel, Industry Analyst at Dell'Oro Group. "Growth for Cisco and HPE Aruba increased due to an uptick in Wi-Fi 5 shipments, and because it was not hindered by the slower adoption of Wi-Fi 6. We expect Wi-Fi 6 adoption will accelerate this year as products from leading vendors enter the market," added Patel.

Following are additional highlights from the 1Q 2019 Wireless LAN Quarterly Report:

K-12 Education revenue share dropped to an all-time low.

HPE Aruba, Aerohive, and Arris Ruckus spearheaded the Wi-Fi 6 market in 1Q 2019.

Adoption of Wi-Fi 6 has been trailing the rate of adoption experienced by Wi-Fi 5 Wave 2.

Revenue from cloud-subscription licenses increased to meaningful share of the total market revenue.

About the Reports

The Dell'Oro Group Wireless LAN Quarterly Report offers complete, in-depth coverage of the Enterprise Outdoor and Indoor markets with tables containing manufacturers' revenue, average selling prices, and unit shipments by the following wireless standards: 802.11ax, 802.11ac Wave 1 vs. Wave 2, 802.11n, and historic IEEE 802.11 standards. The Enterprise market is portrayed by Cloud vs. Premises Managed distribution, as well as by ten Vertical markets. To purchase these reports, please contact us by email at dgsales@delloro.com.

About Dell'Oro Group

Dell'Oro Group is a market research firm that specializes in strategic competitive analysis in the telecommunications, networks, and data center IT markets. Our firm provides in-depth quantitative data and qualitative analysis to facilitate critical, fact-based business decisions. For more information, contact Dell'Oro Group at +1.650.622.9400 or visit www.delloro.com.

