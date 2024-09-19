Ethernet Campus Switch Revenues Plunge by 30 Percent in 2Q 2024, According to Dell'Oro Group

Huawei Gains Share Amidst Market Decline

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a recently published report from Dell'Oro Group, the trusted source for market information about the telecommunications, security, networks, and data center industries, 2Q 2024 worldwide Ethernet Campus Switch revenues contracted year-over-year for the third quarter in a row. Ethernet campus switch sales hit an all-time high in 2Q 2023 and a year later, vendors are suffering in comparison.

"We expect another year-over-year contraction in sales next quarter, in 3Q 2024," said Siân Morgan, Research Director at Dell'Oro Group. "However, the outlook is improving, and the Ethernet Campus Switch market is expected to return to growth in 4Q 2024."

"While the economy in China remains soft, Huawei grew year-over-year campus switch revenues across the rest of Asia Pacific and CALA. Over half of Huawei's campus switch sales were generated outside China," added Morgan.

Additional highlights from the 2Q 2024 Ethernet Switch–Campus Report:

The contraction in Ethernet campus switch sales was broad-based across both modular and fixed form factors, all verticals and regions.

Sales to North America fell the most of any macro-economic region.

fell the most of any macro-economic region. Cisco grew campus switch revenues on a quarter-over-quarter basis, for the first time in a year.

About the Reports

The Dell'Oro Group Ethernet Switch–Campus Quarterly Report offers a detailed view of Ethernet switches built and optimized for deployment outside the data center, to connect users and things to the Local Area Networks. The report contains in-depth market and vendor-level information on manufacturers' revenue, ports shipped, and average selling prices for both Modular and Fixed, and Fixed Managed and Unmanaged Ethernet Switches (100 Mbps, 1/2.5/5/10/25/40/50/100/400 Gbps), Power-over-Ethernet, plus regional breakouts as well as split by customer size (Enterprise vs. SMB) and vertical segments. To purchase these reports, please contact us by email at [email protected].

About Dell'Oro Group

Dell'Oro Group is a market research firm that specializes in strategic competitive analysis in the telecommunications, enterprise networks, data center infrastructure, and network security markets. Our firm provides in-depth quantitative data and qualitative analysis to facilitate critical, fact-based business decisions. For more information, contact Dell'Oro Group at +1.650.622.9400 or visit www.delloro.com.

SOURCE Dell'Oro Group