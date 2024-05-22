1Q 2024 Mobile Core Network Market Drops 10 Percent Amid Economic Challenges, According to Dell'Oro Group

5G MCN Growth Rate Continues to Decelerate in 1Q 2024

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a recently published report from Dell'Oro Group, the trusted source for market information about the telecommunications, security, networks, and data center industries, the 1Q 2024 Mobile Core Network (MCN) market dropped 10 percent as economic headwinds grip the market. The 5G MCN market growth rate continues to decelerate in 1Q 2024.

"The four-quarter rolling average has developed an ominous downward trend for three quarters as economic headwinds tighten their grip on the market, moving into negative territory in year-over-year (Y/Y) growth rate in 1Q 2024," stated Dave Bolan, Research Director at Dell'Oro Group. "This suggests that the downward trajectory will last at least one more quarter after the market high in 1Q 2023 falls out of the four-quarter rolling average. In addition, the 5G MCN market, based on the four-quarter rolling average, has now decelerated for five quarters in a row.

"Inflation has impacted the ability of some Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) to raise capital, and it has also impacted subscribers when it comes to upgrading their phones to 5G. Many MNOs have lowered their CAPEX plans and announced that they have fewer than expected 5G subscribers on their networks; which limits MNOs' growth plans. As a result, we are lowering our expectations for 2024 from a positive growth rate to a negative one," continued Bolan.

Additional highlights from the 1Q 2024 Mobile Core Network and Multi-Access Edge Computing Report include:

As of 1Q 2024, 51 MNOs have commercially deployed 5G SA eMBB networks with two additional MNOS launching in 1Q 2024.

Based on the four-quarter rolling average trends, CALA and EMEA are trending into negative territory in terms of Y/Y revenue growth rates. North America is also trending into negative territory, while Asia Pacific , including China , is trending positive as of 1Q 2024.

Based on the four-quarter rolling average trend, the top four vendor rankings and shares remained stable between 4Q 2023 and 1Q 2024.

The Dell'Oro Group Mobile Core Network & Multi-Access Edge Computing Quarterly Report offers complete, in-depth coverage of the market with tables covering manufacturers' revenue, shipments, and average selling prices for Evolved Packet Core, 5G Packet Core, Policy, Subscriber Data Management, Signaling and IMS Core including licenses by Non-NFV and NFV, and by geographic regions.

Dell'Oro Group is a market research firm that specializes in strategic competitive analysis in the telecommunications, security, enterprise networks, and data center infrastructure markets.

