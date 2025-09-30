AIOps Features Drive Cloud-Managed Revenue Higher, According to Dell'Oro Group

Startups Will Push CNaaS Market to 50 Percent Growth in 2025

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a recently published report from Dell'Oro Group, the trusted source for market information about the telecommunications, security, networks, and data center industries, Campus NaaS (CNaaS) revenue growth far outpaced the rest of the LAN market. Join Digital, Meter, Nile, Ramen and Shasta Cloud all gained traction with their LAN-as-a-Utility offers.

"AIOps is a game-changer for both enterprises and vendors," said Siân Morgan, Research Director at Dell'Oro Group. "For vendors selling Public Cloud-Managed WLAN and Campus Switches, AIOps features are causing software revenue to grow faster than hardware sales. CNaaS vendors are also relying on AIOps to lower the cost of delivering a fully outsourced LAN.

"The 2025 market data shows that enterprises are increasingly willing to sign up to contracts and pay recurring fees for AIOps features, because they can reduce the effort spent on managing the network, and refocus on new AI-related projects," continued Morgan.

Additional highlights from the Campus NaaS and Public Cloud-Managed LAN Advanced Research Report:

Public Cloud-Managed LAN revenue is expected to grow by double-digits in 2025 and continue to outpace the LAN market over the next five years.

HPE's Cloud-Managed offer has grown faster than the market, despite its acquisition of the second-ranked Public Cloud-Managed vendor: Juniper.

CNaaS revenue is accelerating due to the development of new features and increased traction with channel partners.

About the Report

Dell'Oro Group's Campus NaaS and Public Cloud-Managed LAN report defines the key characteristics of CNaaS and investigates the various types of services available on the market. It quantifies both the CNaaS and the Public Cloud-Managed LAN markets in terms of revenues and shipments, and provides forecasts for the next five years. The report compares CNaaS and Public Cloud-Managed LAN revenues to overall campus LAN equipment sales, including Wireless LAN and Campus Ethernet switching manufacturer revenues. Also included is a summary of some of the available vendor offers and a regional breakdown of the market opportunity. For more information about the report, please contact us at [email protected].

