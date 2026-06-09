1Q 2026 Campus Switch Shipments Grow Double Digits as Prices Rise Due to Component Shortages, According to Dell'Oro Group

AI Security Threat Reinforces Cisco's Refresh Strategy

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a recently published report from Dell'Oro Group, the trusted source for market information about the telecommunications, security, networks, and data center industries, Campus Switch revenue grew at double-digit rates for the second quarter in a row, while Cisco says the "Mythos Moment" is a critical turning point for campus network refresh.

"The combination of higher volumes and rising prices created a sweet spot for equipment vendors," said Siân Morgan, Research Director at Dell'Oro Group. "We expect prices to continue to grow in 2026, fueled by escalating component costs triggered by the AI infrastructure boom. As most campus switch vendors recognized healthy growth, vendor market shares did not change meaningfully. It's a very competitive market right now.

"Anthropic's April blog post revealing that Mythos, an AI model, identified thousands of previously unknown security vulnerabilities, has appeared as a central focus for Cisco's campus switch refresh strategy," continued Morgan. "A Pandora's Box of vulnerabilities leaves enterprises with unsupported equipment at risk."

Additional highlights from the 1Q 2026 Campus Ethernet Switch Report:

Shipments of multi-gig ports continued to expand, fueled by increased adoption of Wi-Fi 7.

DDR4 shortages will shape the market well into 2027.

North America grew Campus Switch revenue the most of any macro region.

The market has seen unusual growth in modular switch form factors.

About the Reports

The Dell'Oro Group Campus Ethernet Switch Quarterly Report analyzes Ethernet switches built for LAN access and aggregation across access, distribution, and core layers. The report tracks vendor performance, highlighting revenue, port shipments, and average selling prices across modular, fixed managed, and unmanaged switches at speeds from 100 Mbps to 400 Gbps. It provides insights into Power over Ethernet (PoE) trends, smart/web-managed port shipments, and sales by vertical industries and customer size. Regional coverage spans North America, EMEA, China, Asia Pacific excluding China, and CALA. For more information about the report, please contact us by email at [email protected].

About Dell'Oro Group

Dell'Oro Group is a market research firm that specializes in strategic competitive analysis in the telecommunications, enterprise networks, data center infrastructure, and network security markets. Our firm provides in-depth quantitative data and qualitative analysis to facilitate critical, fact-based business decisions. For more information, contact Dell'Oro Group at +1.650.622.9400 or visit www.delloro.com.

SOURCE Dell'Oro Group