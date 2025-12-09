1st Commercial Credit Expands International Factoring Program to Help U.S. Exporters Grow Sales Worldwide

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- 1st Commercial Credit, LLC announced the expansion of its International Factoring Program, giving U.S.-based exporters a practical way to extend terms to foreign buyers and increase international sales. While most banks decline to finance foreign receivables or do not recognize EXIM Bank credit insurance, 1st Commercial Credit has built a program that allows exporters to confidently expand global customer relationships while maintaining steady working capital at home.

1st Commercial Credit is a nationwide leader in invoice factoring and trade financing, serving industries including manufacturing, wholesale distribution, transportation, staffing, and import/export. Our program allows U.S. companies to offer competitive terms globally and take on larger orders, without compromising cash flow

"Exporters are losing opportunities simply because they can't offer payment terms," said Raul Esqueda, President of 1st Commercial Credit. "Our program allows U.S. companies to offer competitive terms globally and take on larger orders, without compromising cash flow."

Who Qualifies for International Factoring

1st Commercial Credit applies the same underwriting parameters used for U.S. domestic factoring, ensuring a smooth and consistent approval process. To qualify:

The business must have at least 50% of its sales within the United States. This ensures the company has an established domestic revenue base and operational stability.

This ensures the company has an established domestic revenue base and operational stability. The company must have recurring business with its international customers. This program supports ongoing trading relationships, not isolated or one-time export shipments.

This program supports ongoing trading relationships, not isolated or one-time export shipments. International buyers must be credit-insurable. Credit decisions are supported by EXIM Bank programs and private trade credit insurance partners.

Credit decisions are supported by EXIM Bank programs and private trade credit insurance partners. Eligible industries include manufacturing, wholesale distribution, industrial products, and other recurring shipment models. No startup exporters, no one-off orders, and no produce or commodities are accepted under the program.

A Program Designed to Expand Global Sales

The expanded international factoring solution provides:

Financing for export receivables that banks typically decline





Acceptance of EXIM Bank and private insurer coverage





Predictable cash flow is provided immediately after the foreign buyer accepts the invoice.





Ability for U.S. companies to offer open-account terms and grow overseas sales





Streamlined onboarding with the same documentation and credit review used for domestic factoring

"This initiative isn't about risk—it's about growth," Esqueda added. "If a U.S. exporter is turning away larger purchase orders because of payment terms, we want to give them the ability to say yes."

About 1st Commercial Credit, LLC

1st Commercial Credit is a nationwide leader in invoice factoring and trade financing, serving industries including manufacturing, wholesale distribution, transportation, staffing, and import/export. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, the company provides fast, flexible receivable-based financing solutions that help U.S. businesses scale domestically and internationally.

SOURCE 1st Commercial Credit, LLC