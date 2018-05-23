1st Commercial Credit Funds Businesses with Tax Liens

President of 1st Commercial Credit, LLC, Raul Esqueda says, "We recently developed a new way to fund businesses with tax liens by utilizing our legal service team dedicated in corporate tax law. I hope we can offer more value to businesses in need of funding during unfortunate times facing the IRS."

Many businesses that run into a tax issue creates a problem for their lender or factoring company. The lender has to liquidate or terminate the relationship due to fears of a Levy. It is very important to take care of a tax issue early on and take preventive measures to insure the business continues to have access to funding.

Many lenders and factoring companies have banks that prohibit them from funding clients with tax liens. Other lenders prefer not take on additional risk due to future potential claims from the IRS on proceeds that were collected after a Final Notice of Intent was issued.

Can my business get funding while I have a tax lien?

1st Commercial Credit is able accommodate clients with tax liens pending a payment plan and subordination.

