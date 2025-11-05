1touch.io Launches Kontxtual™ -- The Ultimate AI-First Data Intelligence Platform for the Future of Data Governance and Security

NEW YORK, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- 1touch.io, the pioneer in Contextual Data Intelligence, proudly unveils Kontxtual™, a groundbreaking AI-Driven Data Platform engineered for the AI era. Built to accelerate enterprise innovation without compromising control, Kontxtual™ harnesses the power of AI and Large Language Models (LLMs) to deliver real-time data, identity, usage, and risk insights - assuring sovereignty and security throughout the entire AI lifecycle. Build faster, govern more rigorously, and scale AI confidently—from data source to model output.

Reimagining the future of data management, Kontxtual™ extends 1touch.io's proven market leadership into a modern, cloud-native architecture. It enables rapid deployment and seamless integration across any environment—cloud, on-premises, or mainframe. Tailored for today's complex data security, privacy, and AI governance challenges, the platform unifies Data Classification, DSPM, DLP, AI Security, Privacy, and Compliance into a single interface, empowering organizations with comprehensive control and visibility.

"In the AI era, effective data governance demands real-time intelligence and uncompromising control over sensitive information," said Ashish Gupta, CEO & President of 1touch.io. "Traditional DLP and DSPM solutions falter amidst false positives and fragmented support for diverse data environments. Kontxtual™ transforms this paradigm by integrating continuous, AI-enhanced data discovery and classification with trusted, real-time insights – enabling organizations to move from mere awareness to absolute control."

Kontxtual redefines possibilities by combining AI-driven intelligence with a trusted discovery foundation, helping organizations govern, secure, and optimize their data and AI initiatives without compromise.

Kontxtual™ Key Advantages:



Unified Data Intelligence: Correlates and contextualizes structured, unstructured, and semi-structured data across cloud, mainframe, and on-prem environments.





Correlates and contextualizes structured, unstructured, and semi-structured data across cloud, mainframe, and on-prem environments. Enterprise-Grade Discovery & Classification: Leverages cutting-edge AI to deliver unmatched accuracy and comprehensive coverage.





Leverages cutting-edge AI to deliver unmatched accuracy and comprehensive coverage. Proven at Scale: Deployed across Fortune 50 companies, safeguarding over 300 million individuals' most sensitive data.





Deployed across Fortune 50 companies, safeguarding over 300 million individuals' most sensitive data. Fast & Efficient: Performs 11x faster than legacy solutions, enabling quicker insights and decision-making.





Performs 11x faster than legacy solutions, enabling quicker insights and decision-making. Scalable SaaS Architecture: Supports multi-tenant deployment for diverse business units and clients with ease.





Supports multi-tenant deployment for diverse business units and clients with ease. Rapid Deployment: Offers quick time-to-value—delivering actionable insights within minutes.





Offers quick time-to-value—delivering actionable insights within minutes. Integrated Security & Compliance: Addresses DSPM, DLP, AI security, privacy, and regulatory demands with a unified platform.

Kontxtual™ empowers enterprises to fully understand their data landscape with enhanced visibility, trust, and control—crucial in an era of intensified regulatory, security, and AI governance pressures. It champions responsible AI and LLM-driven analytics, ensuring privacy-preserving insights that accelerate innovation and enable scalable growth.

Availability

The Kontxtual™ AI-First Data Intelligence Platform is available now

For more information or to request a demo, visit www.1touch.io .

About 1touch.io

1touch.io is a leader in AI-driven contextual data intelligence, empowering organizations to discover, understand, and control sensitive data across the enterprise. Its technology helps the world's largest organizations reduce risk, simplify compliance, and unlock the full value of their data. Its technology also powers IBM Guardium Discover and Classify through a global OEM partnership, underscoring its ability to address complex data challenges at enterprise scale. Learn more at www.1touch.io.

SOURCE 1touch.io