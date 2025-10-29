Bernard Gavgani, Former Global CIO of BNP Paribas, Joins 1touch.io Board of Directors to Advance AI-Driven Data Security

Appointment strengthens strategic leadership amid accelerating demand for context-driven data intelligence and secure AI

NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- 1touch.io, a leader in AI-driven contextual data intelligence, today announced that Bernard Gavgani, former Global Chief Information Officer of BNP Paribas, has joined its Board of Directors. Gavgani brings more than 30 years of experience leading global technology, cybersecurity, and regulatory transformation programs across the financial services sector.

Bernard Gavgani, Former Global CIO of BNP Paribas, Joins 1touch.io Board of Directors

Gavgani's appointment marks a significant endorsement from one of the most regulated, risk-sensitive, and innovation-driven industries. His arrival comes amid 1touch.io's record growth and rapid expansion across Fortune 500 enterprises.

"Bernard Gavgani has led some of the world's most complex IT and Security global organizations. Having Bernard on our board is a catalyst for our next phase of growth," said Ashish Gupta, CEO and President of 1touch.io. "As AI surfaces new challenges related to governance, security and sovereignty, Bernard's hands-on expertise will be invaluable to further 1touch's AI security offering to meet the complex and new needs of our global enterprise customers."

A veteran technology leader, Gavgani has spent his career at the intersection of data, cybersecurity, and compliance. At BNP Paribas, he directed multi-national teams securing billions of transactions each year and implemented global standards for digital transformation, AI governance, and risk management. His leadership spans the whole IT value chain - from architecture and design to implementation - covering cybersecurity, risk management, and regulatory compliance. Today, he advises multiple Fortune 500 companies on responsible AI, digital resilience, and regulatory compliance.

"AI is transforming the way organizations handle data, but it's also expanding the attack surface," said Bernard Gavgani. "Enterprises need contextual intelligence—not just to find data, but to understand how AI is using it and what risks that creates. 1touch.io is tackling that challenge head-on. They're making AI security practical - giving organizations the visibility and control to innovate safely."

Why Fortune 500 Enterprises Choose 1touch.io

As sensitive data proliferates across hybrid and AI-driven environments, traditional point tools fall short—failing to classify data accurately, understand risk context, or coordinate effective response.

1touch.io delivers a unified control plane that connects continuous data discovery, contextual understanding, and automated orchestration. With 98.6% validated accuracy and scalability across petabytes of data and billions of records, the platform helps enterprises reduce noise, streamline audits, and focus remediation where it matters most—unlocking the full value of sensitive data. 1touch.io empowers organizations to:

Protect sensitive data used in AI training and inference.

Detect and mitigate shadow AI risks.

Automate evidence generation for audits and compliance.

Reduce false positives and manual investigation time through contextual insights.

Customer Momentum and Growing Ecosystem

Global enterprises across financial services, healthcare, insurance, and retail rely on 1touch.io to strengthen security posture, accelerate investigations, and reduce compliance workload through automated evidence and context-rich reporting.

1touch.io seamlessly integrates with SIEM, DLP, IAM/IGA, cloud, and workflow platforms, extending the value of existing security investments. Its technology also powers IBM Guardium Discover and Classify through a global OEM partnership, underscoring its ability to address complex data challenges at enterprise scale.

About 1touch.io

1touch.io is a leader in AI-driven contextual data intelligence, empowering organizations to discover, understand, and control sensitive data across the enterprise. Its technology helps the world's largest organizations reduce risk, simplify compliance, and unlock the full value of their data. Learn more at www.1touch.io.

