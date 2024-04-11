1Voice.Ai Telecommunications Announced Strategic Partnership with Salzano Ettinger Lampert & Wilson, LLP

NEW YORK, April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 1Voice.Ai Telecommunications (which has just launched their real-time language translation solution officially approved by Apple) has announced a strategic partnership with powerhouse sports and entertainment law firm, Salzano Ettinger Lampert & Wilson, LLP.

"1Voice.Ai is going to forever change the world. Our alliance with Frank Salzano and his prestigious firm will help guide our legal and business development efforts," said Simon WIlby, CEO and inventor of 1Voice.Ai.

Simon Wilby, CEO of 1Voice.ai

1Voice.Ai's app is a subscription-based model that eliminates language limitations and offers effortless communication in real-time across 60 languages (boasting an impressive 98% accuracy rate).

"Simon Wilby is a once-in-a-generation innovator. I have never come across an individual so brilliant and so far ahead of his time," said Frank Salzano, managing partner of Salzano Ettinger Lampert & Wilson, LLP. "Wilby's 1Voice.Ai will revolutionize the way the world communicates. In a globalized economy, its practical applications are far reaching."

With a mission to break down language barriers and promote seamless global communication, 1Voice.Ai Telecommunications is poised to reshape the way the world connects.

About 1Voice.Ai

1Voice.Ai Telecommunications allows two people around the world speaking in their native tongues to have a conversation without a delay or intermediary. For the first time in human history, communication barriers no longer exist. 1Voice.Ai places a high priority on user privacy, ensuring that conversations remain confidential. The service is also designed to be easy to use. Additionally, 1Voice.Ai is built on a proprietary engine developed in-house which allows the company to offer greater control over performance, functionality, and security.

For more information, please visit - www.1voice.ai or call 212-202-0004.

Media Contact:

Mark Goldman, Goldman McCormick PR

516-639-0988

[email protected]

SOURCE 1Voice.Ai Telecommunications