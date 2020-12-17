1WorldSync Acquires Snap36, Strengthening End-to-End Product Content Capabilities and Expanding into New Industries

CHICAGO, Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 1WorldSync™ , the leading provider of product content solutions, today announced the acquisition of Snap36 , the market leader of rich and interactive 360-degree product experiences for retailers and brands, enabling them to increase trust and sales during the online purchase experience. The two companies have successfully partnered since 2017 and the acquisition will deepen integration and provide customers with a seamless experience, from content capture to syndication.

"Snap36 has been a great partner for many years and we're excited to now offer their technology and talents, more seamlessly, as part of our evolving suite of content solutions", said Steve Sivitter, CEO of 1WorldSync, a company backed by global investment firm Battery Ventures. "Capturing high-quality photography is the critical first step in the product content lifecycle. Our more than 12,000 customers rely on us to deliver an end-to-end solution and the addition of Snap36 allows us to fulfill their needs."

Snap36 is rooted in 360-degree and 3D product content, efficiently automating the image capture process with innovative robotic equipment and workflow software to deliver high-quality imagery, augmented and virtual reality, video and interactive content for brands and retailers to improve their e-commerce experience for their consumers.

"We are excited to be part of the 1WorldSync team," said Jeff Hunt, founder and CEO of Snap36. "In today's digital world, high-quality visual content is tantamount for companies to win in e-commerce. Whether your primary market is B2C or B2B, the powerful combination of our best-in-class image services with exceptional technology solutions from 1WorldSync is an obvious win for brands, distributors, and retailers."

Organizations can continue to take advantage of Snap36 offerings for digital imagery, or leverage the services as part of a broader suite of 1WorldSync product content sourcing and creation solutions, including recently announced Content Acceleration . These new capabilities increase speed-to-market for brands, providing the tools and support for content sourcing and creation, content enrichment, and content distribution.

About 1WorldSync

