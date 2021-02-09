1WorldSync Adds Former Mondelēz International Chief Counsel to Executive Leadership Team

CHICAGO, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 1WorldSync™, the leading provider of product content solutions, today announced the recent addition of Michael Hatfield to its executive leadership team as General Counsel. Hatfield's addition supports the rapid growth of the company as it scales and continues to pursue organic growth and transformative M&A activities.

Hatfield becomes the newest member of the executive leadership team and a key resource for 1WorldSync's strategic vision. In the fourth quarter of 2020 the company acquired Simplus, CNET Content Solutions and Snap36 to round out its ecosystem of product content solutions.

"Michael joins us at an incredibly exciting time in 1WorldSync's trajectory and will be key to our growth initiatives," said Steve Sivitter, CEO of 1WorldSync, a company backed by global investment firm Battery Ventures. "Michael brings a wealth of legal and business knowledge in CPG and deeply understands the needs of our customer segments."

Through Hatfield's more than 20 years of international experience, he has a wealth of experience in driving growth on a global scale. As e-commerce continues to grow even more pivotal in 2021, he is able to bring first-hand expertise to the role.

"Joining 1WorldSync at such a transformative time is very exciting," said Hatfield. "The product content solutions landscape evolved more rapidly than any of us expected going into 2020, and the outlook for continued growth in e-commerce in 2021 positions 1WorldSync's solutions in an essential way. I look forward to leveraging my client-side experience to develop and enhance 1WorldSync's legal practice."

Recent acquisitions now give 1WorldSync the most comprehensive product content solutions platform supporting customer requirements from supply chain to e-commerce.

To learn more about 1WorldSync's end-to-end content capabilities and other services, visit www.1worldsync.com .

About 1WorldSync

1WorldSync™ is the leading provider of product content solutions, enabling more than 12,000 global companies in over 60 countries to share authentic, trusted content with customers and consumers, empowering intelligent choices for purchases, wellness and lifestyle decisions. Through its technology platform and expert services, 1WorldSync provides solutions that meet the diverse needs of the industry. 1WorldSync is one of the only product content network providers and GDSN Data Pool to achieve ISO Certification 27001. For more information, please visit www.1worldsync.com.

Media Contact:

Matt Galassini

+1.312.806.7746

[email protected]

SOURCE 1WorldSync

Related Links

1worldsync.com

