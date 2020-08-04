1WorldSync Announces Customer Community Platform for Added Engagement and Knowledge-Sharing Resources

CHICAGO, Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 1WorldSync™ , the leading provider of product content solutions, announces a holistic community platform to connect its more than 12,000 customers to each other, as well as tools and resources that enable them to maximize their efficiency and results with the 1WorldSync solutions portfolio. At a critical time when the supply chain is undergoing dramatic changes seemingly overnight and with the consumer demand for accurate product content constantly increasing, the platform provides 1WorldSync customers with real time access to top industry knowledge, education and additional support meant to drive success.

"Implementing a customer-focused tool that provides additional support and services to an already mission critical solution portfolio truly shows the commitment and dedication 1WorldSync has to servicing and supporting its large customer community," said Beckey James, electronic commerce manager at McLane Company, Inc. "As a longtime 1WorldSync customer, McLane is excited to leverage this platform with our new and existing vendors."

An addition to 1WorldSync's already robust stable of support, education and training materials, the community platform empowers brands, retailers, operators and distributors by tapping into the broad knowledge and tools needed to create, maintain and manage their product content initiatives. Through the customer groups capability, retailers have the ability to directly connect with their suppliers, leading to streamlined communications and stronger supplier relationships. With access to extensive training, education and support materials, customers benefit from having their questions addressed faster, allowing them to spend more time focusing on their business.

"1WorldSync has the largest, most vibrant community of customers in our space. Now we're modernizing how we support them by enabling them with another way to connect with one another, and with our customer care team," said Harris Diamand, vice president of customer experience at 1WorldSync. "When knowledge sharing is occurring at an accelerated pace, everything improves."

1WorldSync customers can access the platform today at: https://community.1worldsync.com

To learn more about 1WorldSync's product content solution services, visit www.1worldsync.com .

About 1WorldSync

1WorldSync™ is the leading provider of product content solutions, enabling more than 12,000 global companies in over 60 countries to share authentic, trusted content with customers and consumers, empowering intelligent choices for purchases, wellness and lifestyle decisions. Through its technology platform and expert services, 1WorldSync provides solutions that meet the diverse needs of the industry. 1WorldSync is one of the only product content network providers and GDSN Data Pool to achieve ISO Certification 27001. For more information, please visit http://www.1worldsync.com.

Media Contact

Matt Galassini

+1.312.806.7746

[email protected]

About McLane Company, Inc.

McLane Company, Inc. is one of the largest supply chain services leaders in the United States, providing grocery and foodservice solutions for convenience stores, mass merchants, drug stores, and chain restaurants. Through McLane Grocery and McLane Foodservice, McLane operates over 80 distribution centers and one of the nation's largest private fleets. The company buys, sells, and delivers more than 50,000 consumer products to nearly 110,000 locations across the U.S. Additionally, McLane provides alcoholic beverage distribution through its subsidiary, Empire Distributors, Inc. McLane is a wholly owned unit of Berkshire Hathaway Inc and employs 24,000 teammates.

Media Contact

Tom Sicola, VP of Marketing

+1.254.742.3637

[email protected]

SOURCE 1WorldSync

Related Links

https://www.1worldsync.com

