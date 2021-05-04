1WorldSync Appoints Philippe Canavan as Vice President of Global Sales

CHICAGO, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 1WorldSync™, the leading provider of omnichannel product content solutions, today announced that Philippe Canavan will lead its global sales efforts. Canavan, who joined 1WorldSync via the CNET Content Solutions (CCS) acquisition in Q4 2020, will be responsible for strengthening and expanding relationships within the 1WorldSync customer ecosystem and securing new business relationships with brands and retailers. Canavan joins 1WorldSync after 14 years of serving on the CCS senior management team.

"Philippe has an impressive track record and extensive industry experience that will help accelerate 1WorldSync's growth strategy," said Steve Sivitter, Chief Executive Officer at 1WorldSync, a Battery Ventures-backed SaaS provider. "Acquisitions are as much about gaining talented people as they are about gaining great technology. We look forward to the contribution his talents will bring to our business, both internally and with our current and future customers."

"I'm incredibly excited about the opportunity to join the 1WorldSync leadership team and serve our expansive combined customer base with our comprehensive portfolio of omnichannel product content capabilities," said Canavan. "1WorldSync is a leader in the market and we intend to further strengthen that position."

This strategic move reinforces 1WorldSync's commitment to bringing the best people, processes and technology together, supporting the mission critical needs of over 13,000 customers globally in their omnichannel product content journeys.

About 1WorldSync

1WorldSync™ is the leading provider of omnichannel product content solutions, enabling more than 13,000 companies in over 60 countries to share authentic, trusted content that empowers confident commerce and intelligent consumer purchasing decisions. Through its technology platform and expert services, 1WorldSync solves revenue-impacting product content challenges faced by leading brands and retailers in the CPG/retail, DIY, consumer electronics, healthcare and foodservice industries. 1WorldSync is one of the only product content providers and GDSN Data Pools to achieve ISO Certification 27001. For more information, please visit www.1worldsync.com.

