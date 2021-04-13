1WorldSync CEO Joins GS1 GDSN Board

CHICAGO, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 1WorldSync™, the leading provider of omnichannel product content solutions, today announced the appointment of Steve Sivitter, CEO of 1WorldSync, to the GS1 GDSN Board of Directors as a key member and thought leader in the global advancement of product content standardization.

The GS1 GDSN board aims to enable and drive adoption of brand-verified product information for B2B and B2C use. The GS1 GDSN board provides governance and direction for the Global Data Standards (GDS) and the Global Data Synchronization Network (GDSN), which are used by more than 2 million companies to exchange product information worldwide.

"We are pleased to have Steve Sivitter, CEO of 1WorldSync, join the GS1 GDSN board," said Renaud de Barbuat, COO of GS1 Global Office."The Global Data Synchronisation Network (GDSN) is the world's largest product data network. 1WorldSync's commitment to GDSN and GS1 standards enables companies of all sizes to share timely and reliable product information, to ultimately benefit consumers and patients."

In Q4 of 2020 1WorldSync established a global standards innovation team to further increase thought leadership and strategic guidance on the use of the GDSN as well as broader global standards for omnichannel commerce.

"1WorldSync's commitment to GS1 GDSN standards has underpinned our approach to content and data alignment for more than 20 years," said Sivitter. "I'm honored to join the board and look forward to contributing to the growth and adoption of GS1 GDSN standards globally."

To learn more about 1WorldSync's omnichannel product content solutions, visit www.1worldsync.com .

About 1WorldSync

1WorldSync™ is the leading provider of ominichannel product content solutions, enabling more than 13,000 companies in over 60 countries to share authentic, trusted content that empowers confident commerce and intelligent consumer purchasing decisions. Through its technology platform and expert services, 1WorldSync solves revenue-impacting product content problems faced by leading brands and retailers in the CPG/retail, DIY, consumer electronics, healthcare and foodservice industries. 1WorldSync is one of the only product content providers and GDSN Data Pools to achieve ISO Certification 27001. For more information, please visit www.1worldsync.com .

About GS1

GS1 is a neutral, not-for-profit organisation that develops and maintains the most widely used global standards for efficient business communication. We are best known for the barcode, named by the BBC as one of "the 50 things that made the world economy". GS1 standards improve the efficiency, safety and visibility of supply chains across physical and digital channels in 25 sectors. Our scale and reach – local Member Organisations in 115 countries, 2 million user companies and 6 billion transactions every day – help ensure that GS1 standards create a common language that supports systems and processes across the globe. Find out more at www.gs1.org . Follow us on Twitter: @GS1 and LinkedIn

