1WorldSync Community Sees 3x Increase In Users, Adds Sam's Club, UNFI, and Meijer to Recipient Spaces Lineup

CHICAGO, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 1WorldSync®, the leading provider of omnichannel product content solutions, today announced that it saw a greater than 3x increase in user adoption of its community platform year-over-year, ending February 2022. In addition, three 1WorldSync retail and distributor partners have joined the Recipient Spaces section of the community platform: Sam's Club, UNFI and Meijer.

"It has been wonderful to see such a trajectory of customer adoption of our community platform, both from brands and content recipients such as retailers and distributors," said Christopher Aston, Vice President of Customer Experience at 1WorldSync, a Battery Ventures-backed SaaS provider. "We continue to make significant investments to ensure we provide the best support experiences in our industry. We believe it's one of our core differentiators."

Launched in 2020, the 1WorldSync Community is a unique resource center and peer-to-peer discussion forum for commerce professionals, connecting brands with their retailer partners and enabling successful product content syndication via in-depth education, training and support resources. The community platform is one of several driving factors behind 1WorldSync's leading customer satisfaction scores, which average 4.8 out of 5 stars, or 96%.

In addition to great support and training, 1WorldSync recently launched new subscription plans that enable its customers with end-to-end product content solutions for commerce. The new plans offer a simple way to consolidate services provided by multiple vendors and workstreams from multiple teams onto a single platform with an annual subscription. All plans—offered at Base, Plus, Pro and Premier levels—come with unlimited professional support and access to the growing community platform for always-on access and peer-to-peer engagement.

Customer Perspectives of the 1WorldSync Community & Support Experience

Jim Chapman, Johnsonville Sausage, LLC:

"Great service, response to issues, and learning that is enabled via Item Management and the community platform."

Elena Valdez, Midway Importing:

"Customer service alone is why I'd tell the world about 1WorldSync!!!"

Amy Gilmore, Nature's One:

"Easy to use and update products quickly, offers top-notch support and training on the product, big box recipients and related data topics. Fast and friendly customer service."

