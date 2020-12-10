1WorldSync Completes Acquisition of CNET Content Solutions

CHICAGO, Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 1WorldSync™, the leading provider of product content solutions, today announced it has completed its acquisition of CNET Content Solutions (CCS) from Red Ventures. The transaction brings two powerful platforms together under one company to provide brands and retailers with end-to-end product content solutions, from supply chain data to rich content that powers e-commerce.

"1WorldSync has a long history of leading the industry with trusted data management and syndication capabilities focused primarily on supply chain optimization," said Steve Sivitter, CEO of 1WorldSync, a company backed by global investment firm Battery Ventures. "The CNET Content Solutions acquisition advances our mission to provide end-to-end product content capabilities and address the rapidly evolving e-commerce content needs of our customers, both on the brand and retail sides of the market. Whether it's rich media for below-the-fold content from manufacturers, or content management capabilities for retailers, our combined technologies and talents can help with it all."

The addition of the CCS capabilities adds significant value for current and future 1WorldSync customers. Available immediately, the rich media solution, ContentCast™, enables brands to syndicate compelling 'below-the-fold' content to hundreds of retailers and distributors, in coordination with their 'above-the-fold' attribution. Further, the CCS managed service provides content creation support for a differentiated brand experience across the retail landscape. Moving forward, the entire CCS suite of content assembly capabilities will be tightly integrated to the 1WorldSync platform, providing retailers greater reach to content that supports their complete assortment.

To learn more about 1WorldSync and CNET Content Solutions, visit https://www.1worldsync.com/ and http://cnetcontent.com/

Read initial announcement: https://www.1worldsync.com/about-us/news-press/1worldsync-to-acquire-cnet-content-solutions-to-expand-and-strengthen-e-commerce-content-creation-and-syndication-capabilities-across-new-categories/

About 1WorldSync

1WorldSync™ is the leading provider of product content solutions, enabling more than 12,000 global companies in over 60 countries to share authentic, trusted content with customers and consumers, empowering intelligent choices for purchases, wellness and lifestyle decisions. Through its technology platform and expert services, 1WorldSync provides solutions that meet the diverse needs of the industry. 1WorldSync is one of the only product content network providers and GDSN Data Pool to achieve ISO Certification 27001. For more information, please visit www.1worldsync.com.

About CNET Content Solutions

CNET Content Solutions is the global leader in the exchange of product information, rich content and ecommerce solutions that powers ecommerce sites from SMB to Enterprise. For more than 20 years, CCS has partnered with manufacturers, distributors, retailers, VARs and marketplaces to aggregate, manage, exchange and syndicate product information, including images and specification details. In addition, CCS provides cross-sell and up-sell services, product finders and selectors, quote/procurements, Saas solutions and e-commerce store services. For more information, please visit www.cnetcontent.com

