1WorldSync Establishes Global Standards Innovation Team

CHICAGO, Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 1WorldSync™, the leading provider of product content solutions, creates a new Global Standards Innovation team to intensify its organizational focus on the application of global standards to the digital shelf. Created to fulfill industry guidance needs around the use of the Global Data Synchronization Network (GDSN), this group will provide community thought leadership and expertise in how to best leverage standards to better serve the consumer landscape.

"We recognize the critical role we have played in establishing and advancing the GDSN as a key ingredient to improving supply chain efficiency for in-store assortments—and we are doing the same for e-commerce," said T.J. Waldorf, vice president of sales and marketing, 1WorldSync. "The time is now for our organization to step forward as a leader in how industries can better apply standards to the endless aisle. Our Global Standards Innovation team allows us to greatly intensify our focus on our technology to benefit our customers and end-users in this space. This team will not only advance the role we play but also pave the way toward the near-term introduction of new 1WorldSync solutions."

Making up the newly formed team include key resources and industry experts from within the organization with specialized focus on the application of standards for omnichannel use in various markets including (not limited to) Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG)/retail, Do-It-Yourself (DIY)/hardlines, healthcare and foodservice.

