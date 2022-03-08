1WorldSync Launches New Subscription Plans to Simplify Product Content Solutions for Emerging Brands

CHICAGO, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 1WorldSync®, the leading provider of omnichannel product content solutions, announced today it has launched new subscription plans that enable emerging brands with its end-to-end product content solutions for commerce.The new plans offer brands a simple way to consolidate services provided by multiple vendors and workstreams from multiple teams onto a single platform with an annual subscription. Plans include everything from royalty-free product photography and item setup automation, to e-commerce rich content syndication and analytics for content readiness and product detail page performance.

"As a fast-growing brand, we love that we can solve all our product content needs with a single provider and single subscription," said Lisa Zamparelli, Director of Sales at Pervine Foods, LLC. "1WorldSync has really simplified a solution for everything from content creation to delivery, helping us move faster and with greater confidence."

Every 1WorldSync plan includes unlimited user access to the company's flagship Item Management platform, which enables real-time, retailer-specific product content validations and syndication to thousands of recipient partners. Additionally, all plans—offered at Base, Plus, Pro and Premier levels—come with unlimited professional support offered via phone, email, and an online portal, as well as a growing community platform for always-on access and peer-to-peer engagement.

The new plans are tailored to use cases across marketing, sales, e-commerce and IT teams and offer customization for specific requirements. Options include a range of product content tools and services in four core categories:

Content Creation: Product photography, search engine optimized product descriptions, off-pack content and logistics data.

Product photography, search engine optimized product descriptions, off-pack content and logistics data. Content Management: Item setup automation, retailer specific virtual content validations, workflow management and user management.

Item setup automation, retailer specific virtual content validations, workflow management and user management. Content Delivery: Core content syndication, rich content syndication for e-commerce, sales and marketing enablement.

Core content syndication, rich content syndication for e-commerce, sales and marketing enablement. Content Performance: PDP analytics and real-time content readiness dashboards.

"When you work in a fast-moving business, you typically wear a lot of hats, and it can be a major challenge dealing with complex internal processes on top of vendor and solution sprawl," said TJ Waldorf, Vice President of Marketing and Customer Success at 1WorldSync. "Our new plans remove that hassle altogether, giving our customers the content and solutions they need to successfully sell in-store and online, all with a single subscription."

For more information how brands and manufacturers can get started with 1WorldSync, visit: www.1worldsync.com/subscription-plans

