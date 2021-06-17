1WorldSync Launches Recipient Spaces to Deliver Streamlined Supplier Engagement and Support Experience

CHICAGO, June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --1WorldSync™, the leading provider of omnichannel product content solutions, announced today that it has launched a program to enable retailers, distributors, and other content recipients to more efficiently engage and support their supplier communities. The program, referred to as Recipient Spaces, offers content recipients a modern, customizable and fully supported space within the 1WorldSync community platform dedicated to topics unique to their communities.

"Since launching our community platform in the fall of 2020, we have seen tremendous growth and usage from both suppliers and recipients," said TJ Waldorf, vice president of marketing and customer experience at 1WorldSync. "Through numerous conversations with our recipients, we've recognized an opportunity to further engage and support suppliers with a deeper level of recipient-specific content, which in turn helps recipients save time and money by offloading resource-draining Q&A to a community-driven knowledge base."

Recipient spaces include white-label options, recipient admin controls and capabilities, and a host of tools to enable communication, documentation, and multimedia initiatives to maximize supplier knowledge and information about working with a specific recipient. Recipients no longer have to maintain separate channels to manage supplier questions on topics such as publishing new content and items, troubleshooting, and maximizing sales and operational effectiveness with a given recipient. It can all be done from a central, easy-to-manage recipient zone in the community platform."

St. Louis-based Schnuck Markets, Inc. operates 111 supermarkets in the Midwest and works closely with 1WorldSync to support item setup and vendor onboarding processes, as well as data quality initiatives. "We're excited to partner with 1WorldSync to introduce a modern, engaging channel for supporting our supplier community with efficiency," said Schnucks Manager of Data Governance & Strategic Initiatives, Drew Craft. "The launch of Recipient Spaces inside of their community platform does exactly that, providing our suppliers instant access to a breadth of Schnucks-specific content, as well as peer-to-peer interaction that gives us fresh insight into their most important needs."

Retailers, distributors and other content recipients can learn more by visiting:

https://www.1worldsync.com/community/recipient-spaces/

About 1WorldSync

1WorldSync™ is the leading provider of omnichannel product content solutions, enabling more than 14,000 companies in over 60 countries to share authentic, trusted content that empowers confident commerce and intelligent consumer purchasing decisions. Through its technology platform and expert services, 1WorldSync solves revenue-impacting product content challenges faced by leading brands and retailers in the CPG/retail, DIY, consumer electronics, healthcare and foodservice industries. 1WorldSync is one of the only product content providers and GDSN Data Pools to achieve ISO Certification 27001. For more information, please visit https://www.1worldsync.com .

About Schnucks

Founded in St. Louis in 1939, Schnuck Markets, Inc. is a third and fourth generation, family-owned grocery retailer committed to nourishing people's lives. Schnucks operates 111 stores, serving customers in Missouri, Illinois, Indiana and Wisconsin and employs 13,000 teammates. According to Forbes' 2020 rankings, Schnucks is the 149th largest privately-owned company in the United States and the 14th largest privately-owned grocer. Schnucks is committed to helping communities thrive and as a champion for reducing hunger, the company annually donates more than $12 million in food to pantries that help those in need.

