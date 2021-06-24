1WorldSync Now Able To Publish Amazon A+ Content

CHICAGO, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 1WorldSync™, the leading provider of product content solutions, announced today that businesses that sell in the Amazon store can now leverage 1WorldSync ContentCast™ to build and publish Amazon A+ Content via a direct API connection.

Amazon A+ Content allows brands to add preformatted text and image-based modules—such as image galleries, rich text, comparison charts, and carousels—to their product detail pages. With 1WorldSync ContentCast, which delivers rich content to over 1,000 ecommerce retailers and distributors worldwide, brands can easily format and publish A+ Content modules via the platform's intuitive inline content builder.



"Featuring rich product content on e-commerce product pages has never been more essential," said Randy Mercer, vice president of product at 1WorldSync. "When used effectively, A+ Content helps sellers significantly increase conversion rates, traffic and sales. With the addition of Amazon A+ Content to our network, 1WorldSync ContentCast customers have access to the most powerful version of our tool to date."

To learn how to leverage 1WorldSync ContentCast to build and publish Amazon A+ content, visit: https://www.1worldsync.com/solutions/amazon-product-detail-page/

About 1WorldSync

1WorldSync™ is the leading provider of omnichannel product content solutions, enabling more than 14,000 companies in over 60 countries to share authentic, trusted content that empowers confident commerce and intelligent consumer purchasing decisions. Through its technology platform and expert services, 1WorldSync solves revenue-impacting product content challenges faced by leading brands and retailers in the CPG/retail, DIY, consumer electronics, healthcare and foodservice industries. 1WorldSync is one of the only product content providers and GDSN Data Pools to achieve ISO Certification 27001. For more information, please visit https://www.1worldsync.com .

Media Contact

Matt Galassini

[email protected]

SOURCE 1WorldSync

Related Links

1worldsync.com

