1WorldSync Partners with Buyk, a New Real-time Grocery Delivery Service, to Enable High-Quality Product Content for Consumers

CHICAGO, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 1WorldSync®, the leading provider of omnichannel product content solutions, today announced a partnership with Buyk, the newest real-time grocery delivery service for groceries, cosmetics and household goods, which will leverage 1WorldSync's platform to provide high-quality product content to their users.

The partnership will enable Buyk's brands and manufacturers to provide brand-verified product content and images using the 1WorldSync platform, which in turn arms Buyk users with the robust product descriptions and product information needed to inform their purchasing decisions.

"We are excited to bring Buyk to New York City, where fast delivery for household goods is in high-demand," said Slava Bocharov, CEO and co-founder of Buyk. "With real-time retail, Buyk is able to provide customers with the one thing they often lose out on: time. New Yorkers can access all their favorite NYC brands at the touch of a button. 1WorldSync offers the ideal solution to ensure our end-user customers are receiving accurate and valuable product content. We're looking forward to growing this partnership."

"As they expand into the US market, Buyk is in a strong position to offer consumers fast home delivery, backed by detailed, engaging and up-to-date product content," said T.J. Waldorf, vice president of marketing and customer success at 1WorldSync. "Powering their application with brand-verified product content through 1WorldSync will also provide their brand suppliers a seamless platform for sharing product content."

For more information on how brands and manufacturers can get started with Buyk's Global Data Synchronization Network (GDSN) Initiative, visit: www.1worldsync.com/buyk

About 1WorldSync

1WorldSync® is the leading provider of omnichannel product content solutions, enabling more than 14,000 companies in over 60 countries to share authentic, trusted content that empowers confident commerce and intelligent consumer purchasing decisions. Through its technology platform and expert services, 1WorldSync solves revenue-impacting product content challenges faced by leading brands and retailers in the CPG/retail, DIY, consumer electronics, healthcare and foodservice industries. 1WorldSync is one of the only product content providers and GDSN Data Pools to achieve ISO Certification 27001. For more information, please visit https://www.1worldsync.com .

About Buyk

Buyk is a real-time retail service that is capable to provide groceries and essential items to customers' doorsteps in 15 minutes or faster – with no minimum spend and no delivery fee. To fulfill its promise of real-time retail, Buyk uses stores, stocked with 2,000-3,000 SKUs. Stores are strategically located to enable maximum coverage in the quickest possible time and are fitted out with Buyk's proprietary technology to optimize the speed of order picking and delivery. Learn more by visiting www.buyk.com.

