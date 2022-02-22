1WorldSync Promotes Proven Executives to CFO and CTO

CHICAGO, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 1WorldSync®, the leading provider of omnichannel product content solutions, today announced the promotions of two senior executives, Jeff Descano and Madan Divaker, to continue leading the high-growth SaaS provider as Chief Financial Officer and Chief Technology Officer, respectively.

"These well-deserved promotions are a direct result of Jeff and Madan's proven leadership and focus on our core business drivers," said Steve Sivitter, Chief Executive Officer of 1WorldSync, a Battery Ventures-backed company. "Each and every day, Jeff and Madan make contributions that significantly improve our business and the business of our thousands of customers worldwide."

Descano, formerly VP of Finance, held senior finance positions at 1WorldSync for nearly a decade, and is responsible for the company's finance, accounting, billing and legal functions. Prior to 1WorldSync, Descano held accounting and business unit controller roles for GS1 US, the former parent company of 1WorldSync.

Divaker, formerly VP of Technology, led 1WorldSync's engineering and global R&D organizations for the past three years. Previously, he was the global product manager for LANSA, the provider of a leading product information management platform acquired by 1WordSync in 2019.

With the continued growth of e-commerce, and the corresponding imperative for brands, retailers and distributors to effectively create, manage and deliver product content across digital channels, Sivitter noted that 1WorldSync is laser-focused on executing its strategy of making the end-to-end process seamless for its customers.

"Daily we are proving that when you combine great technology with people that truly care about the success of our customers and our business, we have a winning formula," he said. Jeff and Madan are shining examples of our core values, and we appreciate everything they do."

About 1WorldSync

1WorldSync® is the leading provider of omnichannel product content solutions, enabling more than 14,000 companies in over 60 countries to share authentic, trusted content that empowers confident commerce and intelligent consumer purchasing decisions. Through its technology platform and expert services, 1WorldSync solves revenue-impacting product content challenges faced by leading brands and retailers in the CPG/retail, DIY, consumer electronics, healthcare, and foodservice industries. 1WorldSync is one of the only product content providers and GDSN Data Pools to achieve ISO Certification 27001. For more information, please visit https://www.1worldsync.com .

