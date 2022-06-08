1WorldSync Recognizes Leaders in Omnichannel Product Content Through the 2022 Power of 1 Awards

Kellogg Company, Tyson Foods Inc., and Ajinomoto Company, Inc., honored for industry leadership and impact on their trading partner community; and Lou Farina of Colgate-Palmolive Company honored with the 1WorldSync Compass Award

CHICAGO, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 1WorldSync®, the leading provider of omnichannel product content solutions, announced the recipients of the 2022 Power of 1 Awards during their Annual User Group meeting, co-located with GS1 Connect in San Diego. Recipients are recognized for their market leadership, innovation and focus on the quality and completeness of product content.

The 1WorldSync Power of 1 Awards are given to organizations that have had a significant impact on their community of trading partners through product information initiatives and global content distribution.

Ajinomoto Company, Inc. received the prestigious 1nnovation Award which celebrates a project that focuses on innovative solutions, technologies, and resources to improve the trusted product content exchange that their customers count on. Ajinomoto recently conducted an innovative project in partnership with their agency, Creative Energy, alongside 1WorldSync to leverage their product content within the 1WorldSync platform, and its ContentNow API, to seamlessly power the company's corporate website and enable their omnichannel sales strategy.

The Quality1 Award was awarded to Kellogg Company and Tyson Foods, Inc. and acknowledges their companies' commitments to significantly raising the standards in sharing compelling, engaging and consistent product information. They were endorsed for their commitment to exceptional data quality through consistently strong accuracy scores and regular collaboration with their data recipients.

Lou Farina, Worldwide Director, Global Data Management of Colgate-Palmolive Company, was honored with the 1WorldSync Compass award for his career-long dedication to advancing the exchange of quality product content, and whose outstanding personal efforts have had a profound and enduring impact in driving next-generation product information initiative practices.

"We are honored to recognize these innovative and dedicated organizations with this year's Power of 1 Awards," said Steve Sivitter, Chief Executive Officer, at 1WorldSync. "I would like to personally congratulate each of the recipients for their outstanding efforts in leading the advancement of omnichannel commerce across the globe."

About 1WorldSync

1WorldSync® is the leading provider of omnichannel product content solutions, enabling more than 14,000 companies in over 60 countries to share authentic, trusted content that empowers confident commerce and intelligent consumer purchasing decisions. Through its technology platform and expert services, 1WorldSync solves revenue-impacting product content challenges faced by leading brands and retailers in the CPG/retail, DIY, consumer electronics, healthcare and foodservice industries. 1WorldSync is one of the only product content providers and GDSN Data Pools to achieve ISO Certification 27001. For more information, please visit https://www.1worldsync.com .

