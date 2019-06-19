1WorldSync Recognizes Leaders in Product Information and Global Content Distribution Through the 2019 Power of 1 Awards

EWING, N.J., June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- 1WorldSync , the leading provider of product content solutions, announced the recipients of the 2019 Power of 1 Awards during the 2019 Annual Group, co-located with GS1 Connect in Denver. Recipients are rewarded for their market leadership, innovation and their focus on quality and completeness of product content.

The 1WorldSync Power of 1 Awards are given to organizations that have had a significant or potential impact on their community of trading partners through product information initiatives and global content distribution.

GE Appliances received the prestigious 1nnovation Award which celebrates a project that focused on innovation solutions, technologies and resources to improve the trusted product content exchange that their customers count on. GE Appliances' market leadership has brought the Internet of Things to the kitchen. "Scan to Cook" technology enables GE Appliances to pre-heat and cook by scanning a product's barcode. Leveraging product content and cooking instructions, published via 1WorldSync, GE Appliances' Smart Appliances set a new standard for quality and innovation.

The Quality1 Award was awarded to PepsiCo, Inc. and acknowledges the company's commitment to significantly raising the standards in sharing compelling, engaging and consistent product information. They were endorsed for their commitment to exceptional data quality through consistently strong accuracy scores and regular collaboration with their data recipients.

Sazerac Company, Inc was bestowed the 1ndustry Trailblazer award for pioneering the alcohol beverage industry through their commitment and impact to the exchange of trusted product content to their trading partners. They are a co-chair to the 1WorldSync Beer, Wine, and Spirits Workgroup and have been instrumental in the recent pilot which proved successful applicability of the GDSN to this three-tier distribution business model.

"This year's Power of 1 Award winners showcase a deep dedication to data quality, community engagement, continuous innovation and industry excellence," said Karin Borchert, Chief Executive Officer, at 1WorldSync. "I would like to extend my sincere congratulations to the award recipients who we honor for exceptional leadership in advancing product content practices."

