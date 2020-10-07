1WorldSync Recognizes Leaders in Product Information and Global Content Distribution Through the 2020 Power of 1 Awards

CHICAGO, Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 1WorldSync, the leading provider of product content solutions, announced the recipients of the 2020 Power of 1 Awards during the Power of 1 Virtual Summit on October 6, 2020. Recipients are rewarded for their market leadership, innovation and quality and completeness of product content.

The 1WorldSync Power of 1 Awards are given to organizations that had a significant or potential impact on their trading partners through product information initiatives and global content distribution.

Emerson Healthcare, LLC. received the prestigious 1nnovation Award which celebrates a project that showcases innovation solutions, technologies and resources that improved the trusted product content exchange that their customers count on. Emerson Healthcare has been at the forefront of innovating its data syndication programs for suppliers with a strong customer-focused approach.

The Quality1 Award was awarded to Smithfield Foods, Inc. and acknowledges the company's commitment to raising the standards for compelling, engaging and consistent product information. Smithfield worked diligently over the last 12 months to improve product content and image quality to meet the demands of today's consumers.

Christine Rogers McMaster, of Wakefern Food Corp., received the 1WorldSync Compass Award for her individual contribution in driving next generation product content initiative practices in the industry.

Walmart Inc., was bestowed the Big 1mpact award for its extensive work over the last year, streamlining its processes and enabling data suppliers to better understand retailer requirements with the help of the 1WorldSync platform. These advancements positively impact its supplier community to ensure quality data is exchanged, accelerating speed-to-market for its trading partners.

"This year's Power of 1 Award winners exemplify a deep dedication to data quality, continuous innovation, and industry excellence," said Steve Sivitter, Chief Executive Officer at 1WorldSync, "We are honored to recognize their contributions and achievements throughout this trying year. Congratulations to all of this year's winners."

About 1WorldSync

1WorldSync™ is the leading provider of product content solutions, enabling more than 13,000 global companies in over 60 countries to share authentic, trusted content with customers and consumers, empowering intelligent choices for purchases, wellness, and lifestyle decisions. Through its technology platform and expert services, 1WorldSync provides solutions that meet the diverse needs of the industry. 1WorldSync is the only product content network provider and GDSN Data Pool to achieve ISO Certification 27001. For more information, please visit http://www.1worldsync.com .

