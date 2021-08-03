1WorldSync Strengthens Global Content Creation Services with New Leadership

CHICAGO, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 1WorldSync®, the leading provider of omnichannel product content solutions, today announced that it has strengthened and streamlined its content creation services by centralizing oversight and leadership for its recently acquired businesses Snap36 and CNET Content Solutions.

"We're on a very intentional journey with our product content solutions portfolio at 1WorldSync," said Steve Sivitter, Chief Executive Officer at 1WorldSync, a Battery Ventures-backed SaaS provider. "Brands, retailers, distributors and other content recipients want to work with a truly integrated solution provider that can meet their needs across a spectrum of content creation and sourcing needs. By centralizing leadership of these capabilities under Tony, we feel confident that we can deliver on those needs more thoughtfully and expeditiously."

Mr. Solliday will lead 1WorldSync's efforts in North America and EMEA to provide its current and future customers the industry's most unified and streamlined content creation services, including 360-degree imagery, search engine optimized marketing copy, hero imagery, augmented reality, and other structured content and rich media that powers a brand's presence across their omnichannel commerce footprint. Soliday joined 1WorldSync via the Q4 2020 acquisition of CNET Content Solutions, where he served as Senior Director of Production, and most recently Vice President of Global Operations.

"I'm thrilled with the opportunity to lead 1WorldSync's innovative, mission-critical content creation services for brands and content recipients," said Solliday. "It's all about producing the highest quality content at the speed of commerce. With our scalable technologies and processes, this is exactly what we're built to deliver on, and I couldn't be more excited to partner with the teams doing it on a daily basis."

This news follows a series of strategic moves that reinforce 1WorldSync's commitment to bringing the best people, processes and technology together, supporting the mission-critical needs of over 14,000 customers globally in their omnichannel product content journeys.

About 1WorldSync

1WorldSync® is the leading provider of omnichannel product content solutions, enabling more than 14,000 companies in over 60 countries to share authentic, trusted content that empowers confident commerce and intelligent consumer purchasing decisions. Through its technology platform and expert services, 1WorldSync solves revenue-impacting product content challenges faced by leading brands and retailers in the CPG/retail, DIY, consumer electronics, healthcare and foodservice industries. 1WorldSync is one of the only product content providers and GDSN Data Pools to achieve ISO Certification 27001. For more information, please visit www.1worldsync.com .

