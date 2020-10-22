2.1 Billion Political Messages Have Reached Americans Since Mid-September
Political Messages are Targeting Swing and Active Voting States with 12 Days Left Until the Election
Oct 22, 2020, 13:15 ET
SOUTH AMBOY, N.J., Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RoboKiller's Political Insights Report reveals over 2 billion political messages were sent to Americans in the past 30 days as part of campaign tactics. With the Presidential Election just 12 days away, RoboKiller's proprietary political message trends show Republicans have sent 1.4 billion political texts, which is significantly more than Democrats' total of 615 million text messages. Over 40% of these messages have been targeted towards swing states and states that are actively voting.
Political robocalls are on the decline this political season with Republicans placing 1 million robocalls and Democrats placing just over 900,000 in the last 30 days. RoboKiller attributes the decrease to spam calls causing fewer Americans to answer unknown phone calls.
TOTAL POLITICAL MESSAGES, LAST 30 DAYS
POLITICAL MESSAGE
REPUBLICANS
DEMOCRATS
TOTAL
Political text messages
1,487,344,525
615,034,363
2,102,378,888
Political robocalls
1,007,783
900,121
1,907,904
A new technology called peer-to-peer texting has played a significant role in the massive number of political texts Americans are receiving this election season. Peer-to-peer tech sends large amounts of text messages from a unique phone number, rather than an autodialer. Texts from an autodialer that have not obtained the recipient's prior consent are illegal - making peer-to-peer a clever workaround for campaigners to send unsolicited political texts.
Sending texts in droves is not the only reason political parties are increasingly adopting political messaging as a major campaign tactic. In past presidential elections, political texting has been shown to influence voter turnout, particularly for younger voters. With COVID-19 hindering in-person campaign efforts such as live events or door knocking, Americans can expect to continue to receive political texts in large quantities until the polls close November 3rd.
TOP 5 MOST POLITICALLY TEXTED STATES, LAST 30 DAYS
STATE
TOTAL POLITICAL TEXTS
California
234,998,871
Texas
219,314,179
New York
183,606,656
Florida
138,998,709
Pennsylvania
94,295,766
TOP 5 MOST POLITICALLY ROBOCALLED STATES, LAST 30 DAYS
STATE
TOTAL POLITICAL ROBOCALLS
Texas
209,528
Wisconsin
180,687
California
174,564
Pennsylvania
81,248
Florida
54,434
Looking at these trends in more detail, it is clear both parties are targeting their efforts at 2020 swing states and those that have started voting. Since June 2020, Republicans have been sending more messages while Democrats have been trying to cover more ground in recent months.
In September 2020, Democrats sent 902 million text messages compared to 120 million in June which is an increase of over 600%. Democrats are now narrowing in on states that voted Republican in past elections in an effort to flip key states lost in 2016.
SWING STATE POLITICAL TEXTS, LAST 30 DAYS
STATE
REPUBLICAN TEXTS
DEMOCRAT TEXTS
2016 ELECTION
Texas
162,872,885
56,441,294
Republican
Florida
100,205,582
38,793,128
Republican
Pennsylvania
63,342,398
30,953,368
Republican
Georgia
54,357,011
20,400,832
Republican
Ohio
50,947,467
19,895,726
Republican
North Carolina
40,279,630
19,255,974
Republican
Michigan
35,186,262
17,600,926
Republican
Wisconsin
29,656,293
16,442,315
Republican
Arizona
37,374,012
15,613,034
Republican
Nevada
27,027,387
10,793,321
Democrat
Minnesota
23,839,112
10,618,248
Republican
Iowa
19,078,550
6,792,657
Republican
New Hampshire
4,439,841
2,117,652
Democrat
While political robocalls may not be the primary campaign focus in 2020, they are still relevant and often serve as a way to reach older voters. Democrats are targeting states that voted Republican in 2016, but Republicans have still sent 200,000 more total robocalls this year.
SWING STATE POLITICAL ROBOCALLS, LAST 30 DAYS
STATE
REPUBLICAN ROBOCALLS
DEMOCRAT ROBOCALLS
2016 ELECTION
Texas
63,132
198,095
Republican
Wisconsin
180,118
78,979
Republican
Pennsylvania
81,248
74,284
Republican
Arizona
41,568
38,908
Republican
Florida
51,107
37,801
Republican
North Carolina
29,206
28,111
Republican
Georgia
30,008
22,155
Republican
Nevada
22,256
20,308
Democrat
Minnesota
23,867
18,411
Democrat
Ohio
19,431
16,840
Republican
Michigan
17,479
11,510
Republican
Iowa
13,150
9,690
Republican
Missouri
12,104
8,765
Republican
New Hampshire
3,348
2,661
Democrat
RoboKiller has also found an increase of political text messages in states that are actively voting. RoboKiller believes this is because political text messages are a more effective method of increasing voter turnout when compared to robocalls. As more states begin and continue to vote, Americans can expect an increase in political messages to follow.
POLITICAL TEXT MESSAGES IN STATES ACTIVELY VOTING, LAST 30 DAYS
STATES
REPUBLICAN TEXTS
DEMOCRAT TEXTS
Arkansas
20,524,721
2,627,828
Alabama
20,982,381
6,070,079
Colorado
18,011,274
8,783,225
D.C.
1,589,722
1,211,298
Florida
100,205,582
38,793,128
Hawaii
4,934,383
2,310,139
Iowa
19,078,550
6,792,657
Lousianna
17,969,566
3,976,495
Massachusetts
22,156,311
12,145,701
Maryland
19,241,082
12,607,705
North Dakota
4,604,589
635,993
Nevada
27,027,387
10,793,321
New York
122,269,882
61,336,774
Oklahoma
21,159,276
4,696,929
Utah
10,527,732
3,115,420
Wisconsin
29,656,293
16,442,315
West Virginia
13,486,535
4,937,368
Generating voter support in swing and active voting states is not the only focus for political messaging; a large number of these texts and robocalls are still requesting donations. States like California and New York are likely being targeted because they provide a higher probability of donations and/or voter turnout due to population density and higher average household incomes.
TOP 5 MOST POLITICALLY TEXTED NON-SWING STATES, LAST 30 DAYS
STATE
REPUBLICAN TEXTS
DEMOCRAT TEXTS
California
154,679,458
80,319,413
New York
122,269,882
61,336,774
Illinois
50,815,972
20,987,823
New Jersey
47,443,823
21,020,369
Virginia
40,504,304
19,255,974
TOP 5 MOST POLITICALLY ROBOCALLED NON-SWING STATES, LAST 30 DAYS
STATE
REPUBLICAN ROBOCALLS
DEMOCRAT ROBOCALLS
California
166,049
95,798
New York
30,248
28,841
New Jersey
21,094
18,984
Illinois
20,344
19,214
Tennessee
13,968
12,185
Both Republicans and Democrats appear to be focusing the least on notoriously Democratic and Republican states respectively, as well as states with a lower population density that do not play as critical of a role in the 2020 presidential election.
3 LEAST POLITICALLY TEXTED STATES, LAST 30 DAYS
STATE
REPUBLICAN TEXTS
DEMOCRAT TEXTS
Vermont
1,284,299
1,049,390
Washington
34,334,704
14,081,146
Wisconsin
29,656,293
16,422,315
3 LEAST POLITICALLY ROBOCALLED, LAST 30 DAYS
STATE
REPUBLICAN ROBOCALLS
DEMOCRAT ROBOCALLS
South Dakota
2,619
1,691
New Hampshire
3,348
2,661
Hawaii
1,191
794
More information regarding RoboKiller's findings, including state-level data and tips on how Americans can unsubscribe from any unwanted political messages are available upon request.
