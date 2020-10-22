2.1 Billion Political Messages Have Reached Americans Since Mid-September

SOUTH AMBOY, N.J., Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RoboKiller's Political Insights Report reveals over 2 billion political messages were sent to Americans in the past 30 days as part of campaign tactics. With the Presidential Election just 12 days away, RoboKiller's proprietary political message trends show Republicans have sent 1.4 billion political texts, which is significantly more than Democrats' total of 615 million text messages. Over 40% of these messages have been targeted towards swing states and states that are actively voting.

Political robocalls are on the decline this political season with Republicans placing 1 million robocalls and Democrats placing just over 900,000 in the last 30 days. RoboKiller attributes the decrease to spam calls causing fewer Americans to answer unknown phone calls.

TOTAL POLITICAL MESSAGES, LAST 30 DAYS

POLITICAL MESSAGE REPUBLICANS DEMOCRATS TOTAL Political text messages 1,487,344,525 615,034,363 2,102,378,888 Political robocalls 1,007,783 900,121 1,907,904

A new technology called peer-to-peer texting has played a significant role in the massive number of political texts Americans are receiving this election season. Peer-to-peer tech sends large amounts of text messages from a unique phone number, rather than an autodialer. Texts from an autodialer that have not obtained the recipient's prior consent are illegal - making peer-to-peer a clever workaround for campaigners to send unsolicited political texts.

Sending texts in droves is not the only reason political parties are increasingly adopting political messaging as a major campaign tactic. In past presidential elections, political texting has been shown to influence voter turnout , particularly for younger voters. With COVID-19 hindering in-person campaign efforts such as live events or door knocking, Americans can expect to continue to receive political texts in large quantities until the polls close November 3rd.

TOP 5 MOST POLITICALLY TEXTED STATES, LAST 30 DAYS

STATE TOTAL POLITICAL TEXTS California 234,998,871 Texas 219,314,179 New York 183,606,656 Florida 138,998,709 Pennsylvania 94,295,766

TOP 5 MOST POLITICALLY ROBOCALLED STATES, LAST 30 DAYS

STATE TOTAL POLITICAL ROBOCALLS Texas 209,528 Wisconsin 180,687 California 174,564 Pennsylvania 81,248 Florida 54,434

Looking at these trends in more detail, it is clear both parties are targeting their efforts at 2020 swing states and those that have started voting . Since June 2020, Republicans have been sending more messages while Democrats have been trying to cover more ground in recent months.

In September 2020, Democrats sent 902 million text messages compared to 120 million in June which is an increase of over 600%. Democrats are now narrowing in on states that voted Republican in past elections in an effort to flip key states lost in 2016 .

SWING STATE POLITICAL TEXTS, LAST 30 DAYS

STATE REPUBLICAN TEXTS DEMOCRAT TEXTS 2016 ELECTION Texas 162,872,885 56,441,294 Republican Florida 100,205,582 38,793,128 Republican Pennsylvania 63,342,398 30,953,368 Republican Georgia 54,357,011 20,400,832 Republican Ohio 50,947,467 19,895,726 Republican North Carolina 40,279,630 19,255,974 Republican Michigan 35,186,262 17,600,926 Republican Wisconsin 29,656,293 16,442,315 Republican Arizona 37,374,012 15,613,034 Republican Nevada 27,027,387 10,793,321 Democrat Minnesota 23,839,112 10,618,248 Republican Iowa 19,078,550 6,792,657 Republican New Hampshire 4,439,841 2,117,652 Democrat

While political robocalls may not be the primary campaign focus in 2020, they are still relevant and often serve as a way to reach older voters. Democrats are targeting states that voted Republican in 2016 , but Republicans have still sent 200,000 more total robocalls this year.

SWING STATE POLITICAL ROBOCALLS, LAST 30 DAYS

STATE REPUBLICAN ROBOCALLS DEMOCRAT ROBOCALLS 2016 ELECTION Texas 63,132 198,095 Republican Wisconsin 180,118 78,979 Republican Pennsylvania 81,248 74,284 Republican Arizona 41,568 38,908 Republican Florida 51,107 37,801 Republican North Carolina 29,206 28,111 Republican Georgia 30,008 22,155 Republican Nevada 22,256 20,308 Democrat Minnesota 23,867 18,411 Democrat Ohio 19,431 16,840 Republican Michigan 17,479 11,510 Republican Iowa 13,150 9,690 Republican Missouri 12,104 8,765 Republican New Hampshire 3,348 2,661 Democrat

RoboKiller has also found an increase of political text messages in states that are actively voting. RoboKiller believes this is because political text messages are a more effective method of increasing voter turnout when compared to robocalls. As more states begin and continue to vote, Americans can expect an increase in political messages to follow.

POLITICAL TEXT MESSAGES IN STATES ACTIVELY VOTING, LAST 30 DAYS

STATES REPUBLICAN TEXTS DEMOCRAT TEXTS Arkansas 20,524,721 2,627,828 Alabama 20,982,381 6,070,079 Colorado 18,011,274 8,783,225 D.C. 1,589,722 1,211,298 Florida 100,205,582 38,793,128 Hawaii 4,934,383 2,310,139 Iowa 19,078,550 6,792,657 Lousianna 17,969,566 3,976,495 Massachusetts 22,156,311 12,145,701 Maryland 19,241,082 12,607,705 North Dakota 4,604,589 635,993 Nevada 27,027,387 10,793,321 New York 122,269,882 61,336,774 Oklahoma 21,159,276 4,696,929 Utah 10,527,732 3,115,420 Wisconsin 29,656,293 16,442,315 West Virginia 13,486,535 4,937,368

Generating voter support in swing and active voting states is not the only focus for political messaging; a large number of these texts and robocalls are still requesting donations. States like California and New York are likely being targeted because they provide a higher probability of donations and/or voter turnout due to population density and higher average household incomes.

TOP 5 MOST POLITICALLY TEXTED NON-SWING STATES, LAST 30 DAYS

STATE REPUBLICAN TEXTS DEMOCRAT TEXTS California 154,679,458 80,319,413 New York 122,269,882 61,336,774 Illinois 50,815,972 20,987,823 New Jersey 47,443,823 21,020,369 Virginia 40,504,304 19,255,974

TOP 5 MOST POLITICALLY ROBOCALLED NON-SWING STATES, LAST 30 DAYS

STATE REPUBLICAN ROBOCALLS DEMOCRAT ROBOCALLS California 166,049 95,798 New York 30,248 28,841 New Jersey 21,094 18,984 Illinois 20,344 19,214 Tennessee 13,968 12,185

Both Republicans and Democrats appear to be focusing the least on notoriously Democratic and Republican states respectively, as well as states with a lower population density that do not play as critical of a role in the 2020 presidential election.

3 LEAST POLITICALLY TEXTED STATES, LAST 30 DAYS

STATE REPUBLICAN TEXTS DEMOCRAT TEXTS Vermont 1,284,299 1,049,390 Washington 34,334,704 14,081,146 Wisconsin 29,656,293 16,422,315

3 LEAST POLITICALLY ROBOCALLED, LAST 30 DAYS

STATE REPUBLICAN ROBOCALLS DEMOCRAT ROBOCALLS South Dakota 2,619 1,691 New Hampshire 3,348 2,661 Hawaii 1,191 794

More information regarding RoboKiller's findings, including state-level data and tips on how Americans can unsubscribe from any unwanted political messages are available upon request.

About RoboKiller:

RoboKiller is one of the top iPhone utility apps in the US, helping users block over 500M telemarketers and robocalls from calling their phones. With over 5 billion robocalls made to US consumers each month, phone spam continues to be the #1 complaint to the FCC, driving hundreds of thousands of RoboKiller app downloads per month. RoboKiller, a Teltech brand, is a division of Mosaic Group, an IAC Company (NASDAQ: IAC).

RoboKiller employs an unbiased, anonymous machine-learning based approach to understand political message trends. The estimates above are based on RoboKiller's proprietary data and user feedback and are for information purposes only. Robocall trends, text trends, and featured data are not a representation of any single political party, person, or organization's campaign efforts.

