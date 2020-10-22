2.1 Billion Political Messages Have Reached Americans Since Mid-September

Political Messages are Targeting Swing and Active Voting States with 12 Days Left Until the Election

SOUTH AMBOY, N.J., Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RoboKiller's Political Insights Report reveals over 2 billion political messages were sent to Americans in the past 30 days as part of campaign tactics. With the Presidential Election just 12 days away, RoboKiller's proprietary political message trends show Republicans have sent 1.4 billion political texts, which is significantly more than Democrats' total of 615 million text messages. Over 40% of these messages have been targeted towards swing states and states that are actively voting.

Political robocalls are on the decline this political season with Republicans placing 1 million robocalls and Democrats placing just over 900,000 in the last 30 days. RoboKiller attributes the decrease to spam calls causing fewer Americans to answer unknown phone calls. 

TOTAL POLITICAL MESSAGES, LAST 30 DAYS

POLITICAL MESSAGE

REPUBLICANS

DEMOCRATS

TOTAL

Political text messages

1,487,344,525

615,034,363

2,102,378,888

Political robocalls

1,007,783

900,121

1,907,904

A new technology called peer-to-peer texting has played a significant role in the massive number of political texts Americans are receiving this election season. Peer-to-peer tech sends large amounts of text messages from a unique phone number, rather than an autodialer. Texts from an autodialer that have not obtained the recipient's prior consent are illegal - making peer-to-peer a clever workaround for campaigners to send unsolicited political texts.

Sending texts in droves is not the only reason political parties are increasingly adopting political messaging as a major campaign tactic. In past presidential elections, political texting has been shown to influence voter turnout, particularly for younger voters. With COVID-19 hindering in-person campaign efforts such as live events or door knocking, Americans can expect to continue to receive political texts in large quantities until the polls close November 3rd.

TOP 5 MOST POLITICALLY TEXTED STATES, LAST 30 DAYS

STATE

TOTAL POLITICAL TEXTS

California

234,998,871

Texas

219,314,179

New York

183,606,656

Florida

138,998,709

Pennsylvania 

94,295,766

TOP 5 MOST POLITICALLY ROBOCALLED STATES, LAST 30 DAYS


STATE

TOTAL POLITICAL ROBOCALLS

Texas

209,528

Wisconsin

180,687

California

174,564

Pennsylvania

81,248

Florida

54,434

Looking at these trends in more detail, it is clear both parties are targeting their efforts at 2020 swing states and those that have started voting. Since June 2020, Republicans have been sending more messages while Democrats have been trying to cover more ground in recent months.

In September 2020, Democrats sent 902 million text messages compared to 120 million in June which is an increase of over 600%. Democrats are now narrowing in on states that voted Republican in past elections in an effort to flip key states lost in 2016.

SWING STATE POLITICAL TEXTS, LAST 30 DAYS


STATE

REPUBLICAN TEXTS

DEMOCRAT TEXTS

2016 ELECTION

Texas

162,872,885

56,441,294

Republican

Florida

100,205,582

38,793,128

Republican

Pennsylvania

63,342,398

30,953,368

Republican

Georgia

54,357,011

20,400,832

Republican

Ohio

50,947,467

19,895,726

Republican

North Carolina

40,279,630

19,255,974

Republican

Michigan

35,186,262

17,600,926

Republican

Wisconsin

29,656,293

16,442,315

Republican

Arizona

37,374,012

15,613,034

Republican

Nevada

27,027,387

10,793,321

Democrat

Minnesota

23,839,112

10,618,248

Republican

Iowa

19,078,550

6,792,657

Republican

New Hampshire

4,439,841

2,117,652

Democrat

While political robocalls may not be the primary campaign focus in 2020, they are still relevant and often serve as a way to reach older voters. Democrats are targeting states that voted Republican in 2016, but Republicans have still sent 200,000 more total robocalls this year.

SWING STATE POLITICAL ROBOCALLS, LAST 30 DAYS

STATE

REPUBLICAN ROBOCALLS

DEMOCRAT ROBOCALLS

2016 ELECTION

Texas

63,132

198,095

Republican

Wisconsin

180,118

78,979

Republican

Pennsylvania

81,248

74,284

Republican

Arizona

41,568

38,908

Republican

Florida

51,107

37,801

Republican

North Carolina

29,206

28,111

Republican

Georgia

30,008

22,155

Republican

Nevada

22,256

20,308

Democrat

Minnesota

23,867

18,411

Democrat

Ohio

19,431

16,840

Republican

Michigan

17,479

11,510

Republican

Iowa

13,150

9,690

Republican

Missouri

12,104

8,765

Republican

New Hampshire

3,348

2,661

Democrat

RoboKiller has also found an increase of political text messages in states that are actively voting. RoboKiller believes this is because political text messages are a more effective method of increasing voter turnout when compared to robocalls. As more states begin and continue to vote, Americans can expect an increase in political messages to follow.

POLITICAL TEXT MESSAGES IN STATES ACTIVELY VOTING, LAST 30 DAYS


STATES

REPUBLICAN TEXTS

DEMOCRAT TEXTS

Arkansas

20,524,721

2,627,828

Alabama

20,982,381

6,070,079

Colorado

18,011,274

8,783,225

D.C.

1,589,722

1,211,298

Florida

100,205,582

38,793,128

Hawaii

4,934,383

2,310,139

Iowa

19,078,550

6,792,657

Lousianna

17,969,566

3,976,495

Massachusetts

22,156,311

12,145,701

Maryland

19,241,082

12,607,705

North Dakota

4,604,589

635,993

Nevada

27,027,387

10,793,321

New York

122,269,882

61,336,774

Oklahoma

21,159,276

4,696,929

Utah

10,527,732

3,115,420

Wisconsin

29,656,293

16,442,315

West Virginia

13,486,535

4,937,368

Generating voter support in swing and active voting states is not the only focus for political messaging; a large number of these texts and robocalls are still requesting donations. States like California and New York are likely being targeted because they provide a higher probability of donations and/or voter turnout due to population density and higher average household incomes.

TOP 5 MOST POLITICALLY TEXTED NON-SWING STATES, LAST 30 DAYS

STATE

REPUBLICAN TEXTS

DEMOCRAT TEXTS

California

154,679,458

80,319,413

New York

122,269,882

61,336,774

Illinois

50,815,972

20,987,823

New Jersey

47,443,823

21,020,369

Virginia

40,504,304

19,255,974

TOP 5 MOST POLITICALLY ROBOCALLED NON-SWING STATES, LAST 30 DAYS

STATE

REPUBLICAN ROBOCALLS

DEMOCRAT ROBOCALLS

California

166,049

95,798

New York

30,248

28,841

New Jersey

21,094

18,984

Illinois

20,344

19,214

Tennessee

13,968

12,185

Both Republicans and Democrats appear to be focusing the least on notoriously Democratic and Republican states respectively, as well as states with a lower population density that do not play as critical of a role in the 2020 presidential election.

3 LEAST POLITICALLY TEXTED STATES, LAST 30 DAYS

STATE

REPUBLICAN TEXTS

DEMOCRAT TEXTS

Vermont

1,284,299

1,049,390

Washington

34,334,704

14,081,146

Wisconsin

29,656,293

16,422,315

3 LEAST POLITICALLY ROBOCALLED, LAST 30 DAYS

STATE

REPUBLICAN ROBOCALLS

DEMOCRAT ROBOCALLS

South Dakota

2,619

1,691

New Hampshire

3,348

2,661

Hawaii

1,191

794

More information regarding RoboKiller's findings, including state-level data and tips on how Americans can unsubscribe from any unwanted political messages are available upon request.

About RoboKiller:
RoboKiller is one of the top iPhone utility apps in the US, helping users block over 500M telemarketers and robocalls from calling their phones. With over 5 billion robocalls made to US consumers each month, phone spam continues to be the #1 complaint to the FCC, driving hundreds of thousands of RoboKiller app downloads per month. RoboKiller, a Teltech brand, is a division of Mosaic Group, an IAC Company (NASDAQ: IAC).

RoboKiller employs an unbiased, anonymous machine-learning based approach to understand political message trends. The estimates above are based on RoboKiller's proprietary data and user feedback and are for information purposes only. Robocall trends, text trends, and featured data are not a representation of any single political party, person, or organization's campaign efforts.

