$2.1 Bn Protein Stability Analysis Market, 2024

DUBLIN, June 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Protein Stability Analysis Market by Product (Assay & Reagent, Instrument), Technique (Chromatography, Spectroscopy, SPR, DSF), End User (Pharmaceutical & Biotech Companies, Research Institute) - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Protein Stability Analysis Market Size is Expected to Grow from USD 1.2 Billion in 2018 to USD 2.1 Billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 10.0% During the Forecast Period.

Growing adoption of open innovation models in pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies is expected to drive the overall growth of the protein stability analysis market.

Growing adoption of open innovation models in pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies and increasing pharmaceutical outsourcing are diving this market. The key factor restraining the growth of the market includes the high cost of protein stability analysis instruments.

Chromatography segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The protein stability analysis market, by technology, has been categorized into chromatography, spectroscopy, surface plasma resonance imaging (SPRI), differential scanning calorimetry (DSC), differential scanning fluorimetry (DSF), and other techniques. The chromatography segment is the faster-growing segment. Chromatography has been used as an important tool in the stability analysis of protein therapeutic drugs and plays a critical role in biotechnology laboratories. HPLC and size-exclusion chromatography is the major chromatography techniques used for protein stability analysis. HPLC is one of the most powerful tools in analytical chemistry. This technique is most commonly used to separate, identify, and measure peptides that result from the enzymatic digestion of therapeutic proteins.

North America is projected to hold the largest market share in the year 2018.



North America, comprising the US and Canada, accounted for the largest share of the protein stability analysis market in 2018. The availability of funds for research from various public and private sector organizations and increasing research activities for drug development are the major factors driving the North American market for protein stability analysis.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Protein Stability Analysis: Market Overview

4.2 North America: Protein Stability Analysis Market, By Product (2018)

4.3 Regional Split: Protein Stability Analysis Market, By Country (2018)



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Growing Adoption of Open Innovation Models in Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

5.2.1.2 Increasing Pharmaceutical Outsourcing

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Cost of Protein Stability Analysis Instruments

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Emerging Markets

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Shortage of Skilled Professionals



6 Protein Stability Analysis Market, By Product

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Reagents and Assay Kits

6.2.1 Reagents and Assay Kits Play A Major Role in Protein Stability Analysis and Hold the Largest Market Share

6.3 Instruments

6.3.1 Demand for High-Throughput Systems is Increasing in Laboratories

6.4 Consumables and Accessories

6.4.1 Development of High-Quality Consumables and Accessories is Driving Market Growth

6.5 Software

6.5.1 Advancements in Software Likely to Drive Market



7 Protein Stability Analysis Market, By Technique

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Chromatography

7.2.1 High Usage of HPLC and Size-Exclusion Chromatography for Protein Stability and Aggregate Analysis to Drive the Growth of This Segment

7.3 Spectroscopy

7.3.1 Advantages of Spectroscopic Methods to Drive Their Demand in Protein Stability Analysis

7.3.1.1 Mass Spectrometry

7.3.1.2 Dynamic Light Scattering

7.3.1.3 Circular Dichroism

7.3.1.4 Other Spectrometry Techniques

7.4 Surface Plasmon Resonance

7.4.1 Spr is Used for Getting Key Insights Into Biological Processes and Molecular Binding Mechanisms

7.5 Differential Scanning Calorimetry

7.5.1 Dsc is Widely Used in Drug Discovery and Development for the Characterization of Proteins

7.6 Differential Scanning Fluorimetry

7.6.1 Dsc is A Rapid and Inexpensive Screening Method to Identify Low-Molecular-Weight Ligands That Bind and Stabilize Purified Proteins

7.7 Other Techniques



8 Protein Stability Analysis Market, By End User

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

8.2.1 Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies are the Largest End Users of Protein Stability Analysis

8.3 Contract Research Organizations

8.3.1 Outsourcing of Analytical and Clinical Services Helps Pharma & Biopharma Companies to Mitigate RiskA Major Driver for Contract Research Organizations

8.4 Academic & Government Institutes

8.4.1 Government Support in the Form of Funding and Rising Number of Industry-Academia Collaborations Drives Market Growth in This End-User Segment



9 Protein Stability Analysis Market, By Region

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 US

9.2.1.1 Growing R&D Investments in the US to Drive Market Growth

9.2.2 Canada

9.2.2.1 Increasing Government Fund for Research Activities Will Drive Market Growth

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Germany

9.3.1.1 Germany Holds the Largest Share of the European Protein Stability Analysis Market

9.3.2 France

9.3.2.1 Availability of Funds for Research From Government and Private Organizations is Driving the Growth of This Market

9.3.3 UK

9.3.3.1 Over One-Third of the UK's Medical Biotech Sector is Engaged in Drug Discovery & Development

9.3.4 Rest of Europe

9.4 Asia Pacific

9.4.1 High Focus on Healthcare Modernization Will Create Growth Opportunities

9.5 Rest of the World



Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Enzo Biochem, Inc.

General Electric Healthcare

Horiba, Ltd

Malvern Panalytical Ltd (Spectris company)

NanoTemper Technologies

Perkinelmer, Inc.

Setaram Instrumentation

Shimadzu Corporation

Spectris PLC

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Unchained Labs

Waters Corporation

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

