$2.2 Bn Blowing Agent Market - Global Forecast to 2026

DUBLIN, Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Blowing Agent Market by Type (HC, HFC, HCFC), by Foam (Polyurethane Foam, Polystyrene Foam, Phenolic Foam, Polyolefin Foam), and Region (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, South America) - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The blowing agent market size is estimated to be USD 1.5 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 2.2 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.8%.



The increasing polymeric foam application in industries such as packaging, automotive, building & construction, marine, transportation, appliances, bedding & furniture, and packaging industry is expected to drive the blowing agent market.



Further, the increasing blowing agent usage in developing economies, mainly in the construction industry, is expected to boost the blowing agent consumption. The construction sector is a major consumer of PIR/ PUR board, XPS board, and sandwich panels, which majorly uses polyurethane foams. The increasing infrastructure spending is expected to drive the growth of this market. However, the frequent shifts in blowing agent technologies owing to rising environmental concerns and frequent amendments to rules & regulations along with high shifting cost will act as a restrain for the market.



The blowing agents market is in a phase of transition, wherein, certain agents are being phased out due to their harmful effects on the environment. Blowing agents containing fluorocarbons have high ODP and GWP and are being phased out. Global banks of blowing agents in foams have been estimated to have grown from around 3 million tons in 2002 to an estimated 4.45 million tons in 2015. It is estimated that by 2020, these banks will grow in excess of 5 million tons.



The R&D in blowing agents and its related foam processing technology is given a lot of importance by both-the government bodies and organizations due to their huge potential applications in various industries. Different blowing agents have been identified and developed with improved sustainability and low GWP. Amongst the most important and increasingly commercialized blowing agents are HFOs and hydrocarbons with low GWP. The demand for blowing agents has been increasing rapidly due to their use in the manufacture of PU foams in APAC, especially in China.



The increasing demand for PU foam in the construction industry, coupled with the adoption of enhanced energy efficiency criteria for buildings, has led to the growth in demand for thermal insulation materials. Some of the drivers of the blowing agents market are high growth of polymeric foam industry, especially PU foam, for applications in as building & construction, automotive, transportation, and electronic appliances industries. The restraints in the market identified in this report include the frequent changes in the use of blowing agents due to environmental regulations and the associated high cost of shifting blowing agent technology.



Some of the key market players in the global blowing agents market are Arkema SA (France), Solvay SA (UK), Foam Supplies Inc. (US), Haltermann GmbH (Germany), Honeywell International Ltd. (US), and Exxon Mobil Corporation (US).

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Market Opportunities in the Blowing Agents Market

4.2 Blowing Agent Market, By Region (2016-2021)

4.3 Blowing Agents Market Attractiveness

4.4 Blowing Agent Market in Asia-Pacific, 2015

4.5 Blowing Agents Market: Emerging vs. Mature Markets



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Evolution

5.3 Market Segmentation

5.3.1 By Product

5.3.2 By Foams

5.4 Market Dynamics

5.4.1 Drivers

5.4.2 Short-Term Drivers

5.4.2.1 High Growth in Global Polymeric Foams Market

5.4.3 Mid-Term Drivers

5.4.3.1 Growing Chinese Market

5.4.4 Long-Term Driver

5.4.4.1 Increasing Use of Blowing Agents in Construction, Automotive and Appliances Industry

5.4.5 Restraints

5.4.5.1 Frequent Changes in the Choice of Blowing Agents With Respect to Environmental Regulations

5.4.5.2 High Cost of Shifting Technology

5.4.6 Opportunities

5.4.6.1 Increasing Demand for Environment-Friendly Blowing Agents

5.4.7 Challenges

5.4.7.1 Phase Down of HFCS

5.5 Regulations

5.5.1 Montreal Protocol (MP)

5.5.2 Kyoto Protocol

5.5.3 U.S. Environment Protection Agency (EPA)- Snap Program



6 Industry Trends

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Comparison of Blowing Agents

6.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6.4 Economic Indicator

6.4.1 Trends and Forecast of GDP

6.4.2 Overview of Manufacturing Sector

6.5 Patent Analysis



7 Blowing Agents Market, By Chemistry

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Physical Blowing Agents

7.3 Chemical Blowing Agents



8 Blowing Agents Market, By Foaming Agent Process

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Endothermic Chemical Foaming Agents

8.3 Exothermic Chemical Foaming Agents

8.4 Endothermic and Exothermic Blend Chemical Foaming Agents



9 Blowing Agents Market, By Product Type

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Market Size & Projection

9.3 Hydrochlorofluorocarbons (HCFCs)

9.3.1 HCFC-141b

9.3.2 HCFC-142b

9.3.3 HCFC-22

9.3.4 Others HCFCs

9.4 Hydrofluorocarbons (HFCS)

9.4.1 HFC-245fa

9.4.2 HFC-134a

9.4.3 HFC-365mfc/227ea

9.4.4 HFC-152a

9.5 Hydro Carbons (HCS)

9.5.1 N-Pentane

9.5.2 Cyclopentane

9.5.3 Isopentane

9.5.4 Isobutane

9.5.5 N-Butane

9.5.6 Other HCS

9.6 Others

9.6.1 Hydrofluoroolefin (HFOS)

9.6.2 Inert Gases

9.6.3 Methyl Formate



10 Blowing Agents Market, By Foams

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Market Size & Projection

10.3 By Foam Type

10.3.1 Polyurethane Foam (PU)

10.3.1.1 Appliances

10.3.1.2 Apparel

10.3.1.3 Automotive

10.3.1.4 Building & Construction

10.3.1.5 Electronics

10.3.1.6 Flooring

10.3.1.7 Furnishing

10.3.1.8 Marine

10.3.1.9 Medical

10.3.1.10 Packaging

10.3.2 Polystyrene Foam (PS)

10.3.2.1 Building & Construction

10.3.2.2 Food Packaging

10.3.2.3 Transportation

10.3.2.4 Other Application

10.3.3 Phenolic Foam

10.3.3.1 Building & Construction

10.3.3.2 Insulation

10.3.3.3 Other Applications

10.3.4 Polyolefin Foam

10.3.4.1 Automotive

10.3.4.2 Medical

10.3.4.3 Building & Construction

10.3.4.4 Packaging

10.3.4.5 Other Applications

10.3.5 Others

10.3.5.1 Automotive

10.3.5.2 Building & Construction

10.3.5.3 Packaging

10.3.5.4 Other Applications

10.4 HCFCS Market, By Foams

10.5 HFCS Market, By Foams

10.6 Hydrocarbons (HCS) Market, By Foams

10.7 Others Blowing Agents Market, By Foams



11 Blowing Agents Market, By Region



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Market Share Analysis

12.3 Competitive Situation and Trends

12.4 Partnerships/Agreements/Collaborations

12.5 New Product Launches

12.6 Expansions

12.7 Mergers & Acquisitions

12.8 Joint Venture



13 Company Profiles



Arkema S.A.

Daikin Industries, Ltd.

E.I. Dupont De Nemours & Company

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Foam Supplies, Inc.

Haltermann GmbH

Harp International Ltd.

Honeywell International Inc.

Linde AG

Solvay SA

