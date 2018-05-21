$2.56 Billion Diamond Coatings Market - Global Forecasts to 2022

The diamond coatings market is projected to grow from USD 1.76 billion in 2017 to USD 2.56 billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 7.8% between 2017 and 2022.

The increasing demand for diamond coated medical devices and equipment, and enhanced life of cutting tools and equipment are the major factors driving the demand for diamond coatings. However, high capital investment and requirement of a qualified workforce for operation are expected to restrain the growth of the diamond coatings market during the forecast period.



CVD is a widely used material processing technology. The technology for CVD of pure diamond coatings on rotating cutting tools has developed rapidly in the past several years. In recent times, several advanced composite materials, for example, carbon fiber reinforced plastics (CFRP) parts that are gaining popularity are perfectly suited to be machined with CVD diamond tooling. This has spurred the growth of the CVD diamond coating technology.



The APAC region is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period. The growth of this market is driven by the high demand for diamond coated tools and equipment in APAC countries. In addition, several new competitors, as well as consumers entering the global market with a larger presence in APAC countries due to factors such as low labor cost and the growing demand, owing to a large regional population, are driving the diamond coatings market in APAC.



Key companies profiled in this market research report include Oerlikon (Switzerland), D-Coat GmbH (Germany), NeoCoat SA (Switzerland), Crystallume (US), Element Six (London), sp3 Diamond Technologies (US), Advanced Diamond Technologies, Inc. (US), Blue Wave Semiconductors (US), Diamond Product Solutions (Netherlands), and JCS Technologies (Singapore).

Market Dynamics



Drivers

Increasing Demand for Diamond Coated Medical Devices and Equipment

Enhanced Life of Cutting Tools and Equipment

Restraints

High Capital Investment

Requirement of Qualified Workforce for Operation

Opportunities

Innovation in Technology Through R&D

Diamond Coated Tools in the Construction Industry

Challenges

Adhesion Difficulties on Various Substrates

Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Scope of the Study

1.4 Currency

1.5 Stakeholders



2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.3 Data Triangulation

2.4 Assumptions and Limitations



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities for Players in the Diamond Coatings Market

4.2 Diamond Coatings Market Size, By Technology

4.3 Diamond Coatings Market Size, Developed vs Developing Countries

4.4 Diamond Coatings Market, By End-Use Industry and Key Countries

4.5 Diamond Coatings Market, By Substrate

4.6 Diamond Coatings Market Attractiveness



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Characteristics of Diamond Coatings

5.3 Market Evolution

5.4 Market Dynamics

5.5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6 Diamond Coatings Market, By Technology

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Chemical Vapor Deposition

6.3 Physical Vapor Deposition



7 Diamond Coatings Market, By Substrate

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Metal

7.3 Ceramic

7.4 Composite

7.5 Others



8 Diamond Coatings Market, By End-Use Industry

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Electronics

8.3 Mechanical

8.4 Industrial

8.5 Medical

8.6 Automotive

8.7 Others



9 Diamond Coatings Market, By Region

9.1 Introduction

9.2 APAC

9.3 Europe

9.4 North America

9.5 South America

9.6 Middle East & Africa



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Market Ranking of Key Players

10.3 Competitive Scenario



11 Company Profiles

11.1 Oerlikon Balzers

11.2 D-Coat GmbH

11.3 Neocoat SA

11.4 Crystallume Corporation

11.5 Element Six

11.6 SP3 Diamond Technologies

11.7 Advanced Diamond Technologies

11.8 Blue Wave Semiconductors

11.9 Diamond Product Solutions

11.10 JCS Technologies PTE Ltd.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/psjvm9/2_56_billion?w=5

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/2-56-billion-diamond-coatings-market---global-forecasts-to-2022--300651920.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

