$2.5M Pietri family gift to benefit College of Engineering & Computer Science

TULSA, Okla., March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The University of Tulsa is pleased to announce a transformative gift of $2.5 million from chemical engineering alumnus Antonio J. Pietri (B.S. '87) and his wife, Sabine, to benefit the College of Engineering & Computer Science. This generous gift, which honors the Pietri family's legacy, will support the college's ongoing commitment to provide state-of-the-art facilities, as well as create two endowed faculty fellowships.

"We are forever grateful to the Pietri family and their vision to bolster the college," said UTulsa Interim President Rick Dickson. "Their generosity will lay the foundation for multiple endowments to offer exceptional educational and research experiences to future generations."

A portion of the total gift will be used to build and maintain The Pietri Family Design & Innovation Laboratory, which will provide crucial experiential learning opportunities for all students. The remainder of the total gift will endow two faculty fellowships and will be formally known as the Antonio A. Pietri Faculty Fellow I and the Antonio A. Pietri Faculty Fellow II in honor of Antonio J. Pietri's father (B.S. '61).

Antonio J. Pietri currently serves as CEO of PowerSchool, a leading provider of cloud-based software that transforms education using innovative technology. For over 30 years, he was with Aspen Technology Inc., a provider of software and services for the process industries.

A member of The University of Tulsa Board of Trustees and chair of the ECS Advisory Board, Pietri also gives his time and talent by serving on UTulsa's Chemical Engineering Advisory Board.

"The University of Tulsa profoundly shaped the trajectory of my life. When I arrived from Venezuela as a young student – knowing little English and navigating an unfamiliar culture – UTulsa became far more than a university. It was a community that welcomed me, believed in me and provided the academic rigor and personal support that allowed me to flourish," Pietri said. "The mentors I met here, the opportunities I was given and the confidence I gained became the foundation of my career, just as UTulsa had done for my father before me. This gift from Sabine and me is an expression of deep gratitude and enduring loyalty to an institution we love – one we believe is exceptionally well positioned to thrive and lead in the years ahead."

SOURCE The University of Tulsa