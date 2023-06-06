$2.7 B of WLAN Revenues Marks Eleven Quarters of Y/Y Growth, According to Dell'Oro Group

News provided by

Dell'Oro Group

06 Jun, 2023, 08:00 ET

Massive Backlogs Mask a Softness in IT Spending

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a recently published report from Dell'Oro Group, the trusted source for market information about the telecommunications, security, networks, and data center industries, enterprise-class Wireless LAN (WLAN) revenues grew 48 percent year-over-year (Y/Y) in the first quarter of 2023, fueled by high shipment volumes and increasing prices. Meanwhile, some vendors reported that backlogs came down faster than they had anticipated.

"The enterprise-class WLAN industry has not seen such a long stretch of Y/Y revenue growth in ten years," said Siân Morgan, Wireless LAN Research Director at Dell'Oro Group. "But new orders are declining from the peaks of last year. Sky-high revenues are being fueled by the release of accumulated backlogs, and our analysis shows that this may be hiding a reduction in IT spending, with a digestion period right around the corner.

"Across the world, revenue growth varied by geography," added Morgan. "North America has added nearly half a billion dollars to the WLAN market, while the slowest growth has been in China. Huawei has seen a considerable shift in the geographic distribution of its WLAN revenues," continued Morgan.

Additional highlights from the 1Q 2023 Wireless LAN Quarterly Report:

  • Average unit prices continued their Y/Y growth streak but are projected to start declining.
  • Outdoor WLAN revenues grew as a percentage of the industry, supported by government initiatives.
  • Public Cloud Managed solutions are taking market share from Premises and Private Cloud Managed solutions.
  • Wi-Fi 6E Access Point shipments increased, but adoption is still lagging that of previous technologies such as Wi-Fi 6 or Wi-Fi 5.
  • Meanwhile, Wi-Fi 7 APs have been announced by vendors in China and discussed in one North American vendors' earnings call.

About the Reports
The Dell'Oro Group Wireless LAN Quarterly Report offers complete, in-depth coverage of the Enterprise Outdoor and Indoor markets, Wireless LAN Controllers and Licenses, with tables containing manufacturers' revenue, average selling prices, and unit shipments by the following wireless standards: 802.11be (Wi-Fi 7), 802.11ax (Wi-Fi 6 and 6E [6 GHz]), 802.11ac (Wi-Fi 5) Wave 1 vs. Wave 2, 802.11n, and historic IEEE 802.11 standards. The Enterprise market is portrayed by Public Cloud vs. Premises and Private Cloud deployments, by geographic region, as well as by ten Vertical markets. To purchase these reports, please contact us by email at [email protected].

About Dell'Oro Group
Dell'Oro Group is a market research firm that specializes in strategic competitive analysis in the telecommunications, security, enterprise networks, and data center infrastructure markets. Our firm provides in-depth quantitative data and qualitative analysis to facilitate critical, fact-based business decisions. For more information, contact Dell'Oro Group at +1.650.622.9400 or visit www.delloro.com.

SOURCE Dell'Oro Group

Also from this source

Higher Prices and Backlog Release Catapulted Data Center Switch Sales to a New Record Level in 1Q 2023, According to Dell'Oro Group

Improving Component Supply Drives Optical Transport Market Growth in 1Q 2023, According to Dell'Oro Group

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.