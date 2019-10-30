$2.83 Billion Plastic Antioxidants Phenolic, Phosphite & Phosphonite, Antioxidant Blends) Market - Global Forecast to 2024

DUBLIN, Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Plastic Antioxidants Market by Antioxidants Type (Phenolic, Phosphite & Phosphonite, Antioxidant Blends), Polymer Resin (Polyethylene, Polypropylene, Polyvinyl Chloride, Polystyrene, Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene), and Region - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global plastic antioxidants market size is estimated to be USD 2,116 million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 2,839 million by 2024, at a CAGR of 5.0% between 2019 and 2024.

The replacement of conventional materials by plastics in various industries, increasing disposable income, and rapid urbanization in developing countries mainly drive the demand for plastics. This, in turn, fuels the growth of the plastic antioxidants market. The health effects of synthetic plastic antioxidants act as a restraining factor for the growth of the plastic antioxidants market.



The key players in this market are BASF (Germany), Songwon (South Korea), Adeka Corp (Japan), SI Group (US), Clariant (Switzerland), Solvay (Belgium), Sumitomo Chemical (Japan), Dover Chemical Corporation (US), Everspring Chemical Co., Ltd. (Taiwan), and 3V Sigma S.P.A. (US).



The global and regional players have sizable shares in the plastic antioxidants market. The key players in the market are focusing on strategies, such as new product launches, acquisitions, and expansions, and partnerships & agreements to expand their businesses, globally.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities In Plastic Antioxidants Market

4.2 APAC Plastic Antioxidants Market, By Polymer Resin And Country

4.3 Plastic Antioxidants Market, By Region

4.4 Plastic Antioxidants Market Attractiveness



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Plastics Replacing Conventional Materials

5.2.1.2 Increasing Disposable Income And Rapid Urbanization In Developing Countries

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Health Effects Of Synthetic Plastic Antioxidants

5.2.2.2 Compliance With Stringent Regulatory Standards

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Untapped Opportunities In Agricultural Sector Of Developing Countries

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Development Of New Products For Use In Polymers Other Than Commodity Plastics

5.3 Industry Shift

5.4 Porter'S Five Forces Analysis

5.5 Macroeconomic Indicators

5.5.1 Gdp Of Major Countries, 2014-2018 (USD Billion)



6 Plastic Antioxidants Market, By Antioxidant Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Phenolic Antioxidants

6.2.1 Phenolic Antioxidants Widely Used To Prevent Plastics From Degradation And Oxidation

6.3 Phosphite & Phosphonite Antioxidants

6.3.1 Phosphite & Phosphonite Used As Effective Stabilizers In Plastic Processing

6.4 Antioxidant Blends

6.4.1 Increasing Demand For High-Temperature Processing Of Polymers To Significantly Boost The Market

6.5 Other Antioxidants

6.5.1 Thioethers

6.5.2 Thioesters



7 Plastic Antioxidants Market, By Polymer Resin

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Polypropylene (PP)

7.2.1 Increasing Demand For Pp In Automotive Components To Drive The Market For Plastic Antioxidants

7.3 Polyethylene (PE)

7.3.1 Increasing Demand For Pe In Packaging, Agricultural Films, And Cable Films To Drive The Market

7.4 Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

7.4.1 Plastic Antioxidants Used In Pvc To Prevent Degradation Of Its Mechanical Properties During Processing

7.5 Polystyprene (PS)

7.5.1 Increasing Demand For Ps In Packaging And Consumer Goods Driving The Market For Plastic Antioxidants

7.6 Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (Abs)

7.6.1 Plastic Antioxidants Used In Abs Due To Its Sensitivity To Degradation And Oxidation

7.7 Other Polymer Resins



8 Plastic Antioxidants Market, By Region



9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Key Market Players

9.2.1 BASF

9.2.2 Songwon

9.2.3 Adeka Corporation

9.3 Competitive Situation & Trends

9.3.1 Expansion

9.3.2 New Product Launch

9.3.3 Acquisition

9.3.4 Partnership & Agreement



10 Company Profiles



3V Sigma S.P.A

Adeka Corporation

Ampacet Corporation

Astra Polymers Compounding Co. Ltd.

BASF

Clariant

Dover Chemical Corporation

Emerald Performance Materials

Everspring Chemical Co., Ltd.

Evonik Industries

Krishna Antioxidants Pvt. Ltd.

Lanxess

Lyondell Basell (A.Schulman)

Milliken & Company

Omnova Solutions Inc.

Oxiris Chemicals S.A.

Rifra Masterbatches S.P.A

Sakai Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.

Shandong Linyi Sunny Wealth Chemicals Co., Ltd.

SK Capital (Si Group)

Solvay

Songwon

Sumitomo Chemical

Trigon Antioxidants Pvt. Ltd.

Wells Plastics Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wqt5gy

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

