$2+ Billion Worldwide Opiod Induced Constipation Drugs Industry to 2028 - Key Drivers, Challenges and Opportunities

DUBLIN, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Opiod Induced Constipation Drugs Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2020 to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global opioid induced constipation drugs market is rising at a significant pace, projected to rise at a CAGR of 4.7% during the estimated period from 2020 to 2028, starting from US$ 2,656.4 Mn in 2019.



The mechanism of action of opioid analgesics through binding to the mu, delta, and kappa receptors present in the brain by crossing the blood-brain barrier and giving the desired analgesic effect to treat non-cancer pain. In addition, the opioids bind to the mu receptors present in the gastrointestinal tract, which result in a contraction of the smooth muscles and alter the peristaltic movement causing constipation. Usually, the patients opt for over the counter osmotic laxatives and stimulant cathartics, which have been beneficial in providing relief from constipation in patients taking opioid analgesics for 3-4 weeks. In patients seeking palliative care, doctors prescribe mu-receptor antagonists and prostaglandin derivatives to cure opioid induced constipation.



In the present scenario, prescribed drugs are dominating the market on account of an increasing number of patients showing resistance to over-the-counter laxatives and cathartics. Moreover, opioid analgesics binds to the mu receptors of the gastrointestinal tract causing severe contraction of smooth muscles, altering the peristaltic activity of the gut motility, thus leading to chronic constipation. Physicians usually prescribe branded drugs such as methylnaltrexone bromide and naloxegol (mu-receptor antagonists) and prostaglandin derivatives such as lubiprostone to gain immediate relief from constipation by increasing fluid retention and stool softening. Over the counter (OTC) osmotic laxatives and stimulant cathartics are the drugs of the first choice by the patients to treat constipation. OTC products have shown good results in patients taking opioid analgesics for less than 4 weeks.



In addition, lockdown restrictions and the need to maintain social distancing due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic have resulted in more number of people staying at home. Hence, a sedentary lifestyle has resulted in the development of opioid induced constipation. In addition, irrational intake of OTC drugs and lack of physical activity will further aggravate the occurrence of opioid induced constipation in the elderly population



Historical & Forecast Period:



This study report represents analysis for each segment from 2018 to 2028 considering 2019 to be the base year. Compounded Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) for each of the respective segments estimated for the forecast period from 2020 to 2028.



The current report also comprehends qualitative and qualitative market valuation factors such as key market drivers, market trends, restraints, and opportunities that give a better market understanding of the overall opioid induced constipation drugs market. Additionally, the global report also comprises a graphical representation of the competitive landscape based on their market initiatives and strategies, product portfolio, and business strengths.



Key questions answered in this report:

What are the current market trends and dynamics in the opioid induced constipation drugs market and valuable opportunities for emerging players?

Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

What are the drivers of the opioid induced constipation drugs market?

Notable developments going on in the opioid induced constipation drugs market.

What is the market trend and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific , Latin America , and Middle East & Africa ?

, , and & ? A comparative scenario for all the segments for years 2019 (actual) and 2028 (forecast)

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Preface

1.1. Report Scope and Description

1.1.1. Purpose of the Report

1.1.2. Target Audience

1.1.3. USP and Key Offerings

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Research Methodology

1.3.1. Phase I-Secondary Research

1.3.2. Phase II-Primary Research

1.3.3. Phase III-Expert Panel Review

1.3.4. Assumptions



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Global Opioid Induced Constipation Drugs Market Portraiture

2.2. Global Opioid Induced Constipation Drugs Market, by Drug Type, 2019 (US$ Mn)

2.3. Global Opioid Induced Constipation Drugs Market, by Prescription Type, 2019 (US$ Mn)

2.4. Global Opioid Induced Constipation Drugs Market, by Geography, 2019 (US$ Mn)



Chapter 3. Opioid Induced Constipation Drugs Market: Dynamics and Future Outlook

3.1. Market Overview

3.2. Drivers

3.3. Challenges

3.4. Opportunities

3.5. Attractive Investment Proposition, by Geography, 20

3.6. Top 3 Countries: Global Opioid Induced Constipation Drugs Market, 2020-2028 (US$ Mn)

3.7. Competitive Landscape: Global Opioid Induced Constipation Drugs Market, by Key Players, 2020-2028 (US$ Mn)



Chapter 4. Global Opioid Induced Constipation Drugs Market, by Drug Type, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Mn)

4.1. Overview

4.1.1. Competitive Analysis: Global Opioid Induced Constipation Drugs Market, by Drug Type, 2019 Vs. 2028 (Value %)

4.2. Methylnaltrexone Bromide

4.3. Lubiprostone

4.4. Naloxegol

4.5. Naldemedine

4.6. Docusate Sodium

4.7. Others

4.8. Pipeline Analysis



Chapter 5. Global Opioid Induced Constipation Drugs Market, by Prescription Type, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Mn)

5.1. Overview

5.1.1. Competitive Analysis: Global Opioid Induced Constipation Drugs Market, by Prescription Type, 2019 Vs. 2028 (Value %)

5.2. Prescribed

5.2.1. Branded

5.2.2. Generic

5.3. Over the Counter (OTC)



Chapter 6. Global Opioid Induced Constipation Drugs Market, by Geography, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Mn)

6.1. Overview

6.2. North America Opioid Induced Constipation Drugs Market Analysis, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Mn)

6.3. Europe Opioid Induced Constipation Drugs Market Analysis, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Mn)

6.4. Asia Pacific Opioid Induced Constipation Drugs Market Analysis, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Mn)

6.5. Latin America Opioid Induced Constipation Drugs Market Analysis, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Mn)

6.6. Middle East & Africa (MEA) Opioid Induced Constipation Drugs Market Analysis, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Mn)



Chapter 7. Company Profiles

7.1. AstraZeneca plc

7.1.1. Business Description

7.1.2. Financial Information (Subject to data availability)

7.1.3. Product Portfolio

7.1.4. Key Developments

7.2. Cubist Pharmaceuticals (Adolor Corporation)

7.3. Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd.

7.4. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

7.5. Pfizer, Inc.

7.6. Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

7.7. Salix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

7.8. Shionogo & Co., Ltd.

7.9. Sucampo Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

7.10. Synergy Pharmaceuticals, Inc.



