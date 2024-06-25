2 CHAINZ BECOMES THE NEWEST SMOOTHIE KING FRANCHISEE

The new Smoothie King kiosk inside State Farm Arena will be unveiled tomorrow, June 26, during the Atlanta Hawks NBA Draft Party. Fans attending the venue will be able to choose from a variety of Smoothie King's most popular blends, including Angel Food, Gladiator Vanilla, Caribbean Way, and more. This venture showcases an expansion of Smoothie King's already robust presence in Atlanta—with more than 80 stores—further solidifying its presence in the market.

"As we continue to expand, we're thrilled to welcome 2 Chainz to our franchisee family—not to mention in collaboration with one of our great partners in the Atlanta Hawks," said Wan Kim, Smoothie King CEO. "2 Chainz's passion for health and wellness aligns perfectly with our mission to inspire a healthy and active lifestyle; that coupled with his entrepreneurial spirit, embodies the essence of our brand and makes this a perfect match."

"I visit Smoothie King at least twice a week, so this partnership has been a long time coming," said 2 Chainz. "Opening a Smoothie King in State Farm Arena felt like the right move for me. Throughout my health journey, I've been mindful of my choices, and when I go to games and events it's no different – I'm always looking for nutritious options and Smoothie King is in a class of its own when it comes to delicious smoothies with no added sugar. I'm proud to join the brand."

"This is an incredibly exciting time for our franchise and the entire community. Having two of our favorite partners in 2 Chainz and Smoothie King select State Farm Arena for a new location is a perfect fit. Our fans will enjoy having another nutritious and delicious option at games and concerts," said Andrew Saltzman, Executive Vice President & Chief Revenue Officer of the Atlanta Hawks & State Farm Arena.

As part of its Clean Blends™ initiative, Smoothie King's menu includes only whole fruits and veggies, no artificial colors, flavors or preservatives, and zero grams of added sugar in many smoothie options. Smoothie King also now offers Smoothie Bowls which include delicious combinations of premium ingredients to help guests achieve an active and balanced lifestyle.

With a proven business model that has been tested and perfected for over 50 years, Smoothie King prides itself on offering a compelling investment opportunity to franchisee candidates by offering a lower cost model, simple operations, low labor, and flexible footprint – all while continuing the mission to inspire people to live a healthy and active lifestyle.

For more information on Smoothie King, visit www.smoothieking.com. For information about franchise opportunities, please visit www.smoothiekingfranchise.com.

About Smoothie King Franchises, Inc.

Smoothie King, the original U.S. smoothie franchise—founded in 1973—is a privately held, Dallas-based company with more than 1200 units worldwide.

The brand is committed to its mission to inspire a healthy and active lifestyle through its Clean Blends initiative, which focuses on providing great-tasting smoothies with more whole fruits and vegetables while removing artificial flavors, colors and preservatives and added sugars in many of its blends. In April 2023, Smoothie King launched Smoothie Bowls, topped with whole fresh fruit and premium Purely Elizabeth™ granola, made with wholesome ingredients, non-GMO fruits and packed with flavor and nutrients. Smoothie King also offers retail products that include sports beverages, energy bars, vitamins, supplements and more.

Repeatedly recognized as a top franchise opportunity, Smoothie King was recently featured in the top 100 of Restaurant Business's and Nation's Restaurant News' 2023 Top 500 lists. The brand was also just named the No. 1 most beloved limited-service brand among millennials in Technomic's "2023 America's Favorite Chains" study, and recently ranked No. 15 in Entrepreneur magazine's highly competitive "Franchise 500" ranking of the top franchise brands. To order, go to SmoothieKing.com; for franchising opportunities, head to SmoothieKingFranchise.com.

About State Farm Arena

Home to the NBA's Atlanta Hawks, the award-winning State Farm Arena is a next-generation sports and live entertainment venue focused on experience, sustainability and service. Inspired by the city, the venue features premium restaurant options as well as experiential and celebrity-inspired spaces. In 2022, State Farm Arena became the world's first venue to earn TRUE (Total Resource Use and Efficiency) Platinum certification for zero waste. State Farm Arena consistently ranks among the top 10 concert and event venues in the world from industry-leading publications Pollstar and Billboard. In 2021, Pollstar Magazine ranked State Farm Arena No. 5 on its year-end list of top arenas. Accessible to every fan, the downtown Atlanta arena hosts approximately 175 events and close to 2 million guests annually and stakes its claim as the city's best sports and live entertainment venue. For more information on State Farm Arena, visit StateFarmArena.com or follow on Twitter @StateFarmArena and Instagram @StateFarmArena.

Press Contacts

Smoothie King

ALISON BROD MARKETING + COMMUNICATIONS

[email protected]

Atlanta Hawks

Max Strauss or Tai McDonald, Atlanta Hawks & State Farm Arena

[email protected]

SOURCE Smoothie King