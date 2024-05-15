2-Day Auction Event from Fortune Global 500 Beauty and Personal Care Products Manufacturer in Amityville, New York

HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill., May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hilco Global is pleased to announce a 2-day auction event featuring the sale of surplus assets to the ongoing operations of a fortune global 500 company. Due to size constraints which limited its ability to expand, the company decided to close the manufacturing facility and nearby warehouse in Amityville, NY, and shift production to other U.S. locations. Integra Asset Solutions has been hired by Hilco Global as the selling agent to execute the liquidation auction of the surplus assets from this facility.

The auction will include the sale of:

Integra Asset Solutions Integra Asset Solutions

(9) Complete Liquid Filling & Packaging Lines

(11) Stainless Steel Jacketed Kettles

Filling, Capping, and Labeling Equipment

Heat Shrink Bundling Systems

Packaging & Processing Equipment

Test & Measurement Equipment

Material Handling Equipment

Plant & Production Support Equipment

The liquidation event will consist of two auctions. The first day, June 5, 2024, 10:00 am (ET), will be a live streamed event with an auctioneer and the second day, June 6, 2024, 10:00 am (ET), will be a timed auction event. Bidding will take place online for both days through a dedicated platform (BidSpotter) allowing local and international bidders to participate. Interested parties are encouraged to complete their registration in advance of the auction days.

Detailed auction lot catalogs, listing more than 950 lots, are currently available online. Anyone interested in inspecting the equipment in person can do so on June 4th, between 8 am and 4 pm (ET) at 11 Ranick Drive, South Amityville, NY 11701, or earlier by appointment. Contact Bob Saunders at [email protected] or 708-765-4026 for more information or to schedule an inspection.

These sales will offer an impressive selection of machinery and equipment used in the manufacturing of personal care and beauty products; however, there is also a wide array of general-purpose production and plant support equipment that would complement any operation in the manufacturing sector. "This sale represents a fantastic opportunity for end users in the food, packaging, and personal care products industries to secure highly desirable manufacturing assets for a fraction of new cost," said John Magnuson, President and Managing Director, Integra Asset Solutions.

For more information or to register, visit Integra Asset Solutions.

Media Contact:

Ania Caprio

SVP, Marketing

[email protected]

708-765-4012

Hilco Global is a privately held diversified financial services company and the world's preeminent authority on maximizing the value of assets for both healthy and distressed companies. Hilco Global financial services leverage a unique blend of deep restructuring, and principal investing. Hilco Global delivers customized solutions to undervalued, high potential companies to resolve complex and stressed situations and enhance long-term enterprise value.

Hilco Global operates as a holding company comprised of over twenty specialized business units that work to help companies understand the value of their assets and as needed monetize the value. Hilco Global has almost 4 decades of a successful track record of acting as an advisor, agent, investor and/or principal in any transaction. Currently, the company has $3 Billion in assets under management. Hilco Global works to deliver the best possible result by aligning interests with clients and providing them strategic insight, advice, and, in many instances, the capital required to complete the deal. Hilco Global is based in Northbrook, Illinois and has more than 800 professionals operating on five continents with US offices located in Boston, Detroit, Chicago, New York, Philadelphia, and internationally in Australia, Canada, UK, Germany, Netherlands, Mexico and throughout Asia.

Integra Asset Solutions, LLC specializes in comprehensive liquidation and valuation services of commercial and industrial assets. Integra can monetize any asset on the balance sheet, including machinery and equipment, inventory, real estate, and accounts receivable. Integra is prepared to navigate the nuances of complex liquidations and can provide various financial structures that may be necessary for a specific project, this includes buying all assets outright or performing services as a commissioned provider. With decades of industry experience, Integra consistently maximizes recovery values for distressed, nonperforming, or surplus assets for small and multi-national corporations alike.

SOURCE Integra Asset Solutions