2-Day Course: Managing & Leading an Effective In-House Legal Department (London, United Kingdom - October 3-4, 2019)
Jul 01, 2019, 14:45 ET
DUBLIN, July 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Managing and Leading an Effective In-House Legal Department" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Overwhelming volumes of activity, demanding response time and shortage of resources seem to be the fate of many legal departments. It needs to justify its existence and develop clarity and consensus about what it focuses on and how it is resourced. This has to be done in the context of how the organization manages legal risk and uses legal services.
This programme enables you to take a step back from the overloaded inbox and explore the options open to you. It includes discussion on issues and solutions, with concurrent workshops, as well as the evaluation of sample materials.
Concurrent practical workshops
The programme features concurrent workshop sessions that addresses the key challenges faced by all organisations when trying to refocus resource to meet the demands of the business. The workshop is split by interest depending on whether you have a multi jurisdictional team or are based in one location.
Plus:
As well as receiving full background notes and documentation, delegates will also receive a copy of the recently published publication, 'Managing In-House Legal Services'.
Agenda
Day 1
0900 Registration and refreshments
0930 The challenges confronting in-house lawyers
1000 The need and demands for legal services
1100 Refreshments
1115 Attitudes within your organisation
1200 Resourcing legal services
1245 Lunch
CONCURRENT WORKSHOPS
1345 Refocusing legal department resource case studies
Workshop 1 In-house team in one location covering one jurisdiction
or
Workshop 2 Dispersed in-house team covering several jurisdictions
Feedback
1515 Refreshments
1530 Business acumen for in-house lawyers
1600 Maximising value within budget constraints
1700 Close of day
Day 2
0900 Refreshments
0915 Legal awareness for non-lawyers
1000 Orchestrating the cost-effective contribution of external providers
1045 Refreshments
1100 Expectations of the legal team
1145 Influencing others
1215 Developing the in-house team
1300 Lunch
CONCURRENT WORKSHOPS
1400 Leadership and performance management challenges
Workshop 1 Functional responsibility without authority
or
Workshop 2 High performer with adversarial or non-cooperative attitude
Feedback
1500 Competency profiles
1515 Refreshments
1530 Developing yourself
1600 A year in the life of a head of a legal team
For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vy5a64
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article