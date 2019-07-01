2-Day Course: Managing & Leading an Effective In-House Legal Department (London, United Kingdom - October 3-4, 2019)

DUBLIN, July 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Managing and Leading an Effective In-House Legal Department" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Overwhelming volumes of activity, demanding response time and shortage of resources seem to be the fate of many legal departments. It needs to justify its existence and develop clarity and consensus about what it focuses on and how it is resourced. This has to be done in the context of how the organization manages legal risk and uses legal services.

This programme enables you to take a step back from the overloaded inbox and explore the options open to you. It includes discussion on issues and solutions, with concurrent workshops, as well as the evaluation of sample materials.

Concurrent practical workshops

The programme features concurrent workshop sessions that addresses the key challenges faced by all organisations when trying to refocus resource to meet the demands of the business. The workshop is split by interest depending on whether you have a multi jurisdictional team or are based in one location.

Agenda



Day 1



0900 Registration and refreshments

0930 The challenges confronting in-house lawyers

1000 The need and demands for legal services

1100 Refreshments

1115 Attitudes within your organisation

1200 Resourcing legal services

1245 Lunch

CONCURRENT WORKSHOPS

1345 Refocusing legal department resource case studies

Workshop 1 In-house team in one location covering one jurisdiction

or

Workshop 2 Dispersed in-house team covering several jurisdictions

Feedback

1515 Refreshments

1530 Business acumen for in-house lawyers

1600 Maximising value within budget constraints

1700 Close of day



Day 2



0900 Refreshments

0915 Legal awareness for non-lawyers

1000 Orchestrating the cost-effective contribution of external providers

1045 Refreshments

1100 Expectations of the legal team

1145 Influencing others

1215 Developing the in-house team

1300 Lunch

CONCURRENT WORKSHOPS

1400 Leadership and performance management challenges

Workshop 1 Functional responsibility without authority

or

Workshop 2 High performer with adversarial or non-cooperative attitude

Feedback

1500 Competency profiles

1515 Refreshments

1530 Developing yourself

1600 A year in the life of a head of a legal team

For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vy5a64

