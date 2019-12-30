2-Day Financial Accounting & Reporting Conference; Led by Experts from the Big Four and Regional Firms (Boston, United States - June 11-12, 2020)

DUBLIN, Dec. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Financial Accounting & Reporting" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

We are seeing an unprecedented level of major accounting changes from US and international standard-setters. This conference will address the latest developments in key areas. Experts from the Big Four and regional firms will lead the discussion.



Learning Objectives

Understand the latest accounting changes in key areas

Recognize the timelines and key factors

Begin to assess the effects of these standards on your company or clients

Who Should Attend?



CFOs (and their staff), Controllers, VPs of Finance, Financial Managers, Internal Auditors, Tax Accountants, Treasury Staff, Accountants in Industry, Internal Control/SOX personnel, Consultants, Public Accountants, Educators.

Agenda



Agenda: DAY 1



8:00 - 8:45

Continental Breakfast and Registration

8:45 - 10:30

Accounting for Leases: New Rules

Identification of a Lease

Key Concepts

Lease Classification

Lessee and Lessor Accounting

Examples

10:30 - 10:45 - Break



10:45 - 12:00

Financial Modeling

Explains each of PwC's 10 best practices for financial modeling, the rationale behind them and provides practical advice for using them when building financial models



Enables participants to recognize the key features of a best practice financial model

11:25 - 11:30 - Break



11:30 - 12:30

Fraud Update

Context and perspective

SEC/DOJ Guidance

Global perspective

Indicators of opportunity

12:00 - 1:00 - Lunch



1:00 - 2:00

Hedge Accounting Post ASU 2017-12: Where we Landed and Where are We Headed Next

Interest rates

Commodity

FX

The risks, the instruments and the accounting-disclosures

2:00 - 3:30

Stock-Based Comp

3:30 - 3:45 - Break



3:45 - 5:15

SEC Developments: Part 1

SEC Personnel Update

The Financial CHOICE Act

JOBS Act Implementation Update

FAST Act (aka JOBS Act 1.5)

What to Expect

Agenda: DAY 2



8:15 - 8:45

Continental Breakfast

8:45 - 10:10

SEC Update Part 2:

Opportunities for Time and Cost Savings

Form 10Q Efficiencies

Interim Financial Statements

MD&A

Quantitative & Qualitative Disclosures

10:10 - 10:20 - Break



10:20 - 11:25

Accounting for Income Taxes Update (ASC 740)

How to apply the framework to current and evolving transactions

Interpretations and examples

Impact of recently issued ASUs

11:25 - 11:30 - Break



11:30 - 12:30

Revenue Recognition

SEC Comment Letters

Commissions

Industry Trends

12:30 - 1:30 - Lunch



1:30 - 2:30

FASB Update

Recent and Proposed ASUs

Current Projects

Disclosure Effectiveness

What to expect in the next 12 months

2:30 - 2:45 - Break



2:45 - 4:15

IT Risk and Cybersecurity Overview

Disclosure requirements

Risks in the Digital Age

Key Questions

Solutions and Activities

Examples of Threat Scenarios

Speakers



George Do Equinix, Chief Infirmation Security Officer

Equinix, Chief Infirmation Security Officer Renton Squires PwC, Principal

PwC, Principal Aleks Zabreyko Connor Group, Partner and Head of Professional Practice

Connor Group, Partner and Head of Professional Practice Anita Pathy Ernst & Young, Manager

Ernst & Young, Manager Kim Le A2Q2, Director, Founder & CEO

A2Q2, Director, Founder & CEO Helen Kane Hedge Trackers, President & Founder

Hedge Trackers, President & Founder Matthew Nickrent Ernst & Young, Manager

Ernst & Young, Manager Ron Kiima Kiima Inc., Former U.S. SEC Assistant Chief Accountant in Division of Corporation Finance

Kiima Inc., Former U.S. SEC Assistant Chief Accountant in Division of Corporation Finance Amanda McCarty Grant Thornton , Audit Partner

, Audit Partner Kevin Moyers Deloitte, Tax Senior Manager

Deloitte, Tax Senior Manager Andy Clay Grant Thornton , Senior Manager

, Senior Manager Charlie Steward Deloitte, Accounting Services Senior Manager

Deloitte, Accounting Services Senior Manager Mark Driessen PwC, Director

PwC, Director Matt Svetich Effectus Group, Director of Technical Accounting

For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dmr27c

