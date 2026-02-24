2-Day Online Auction of 135,000 Sq. Ft. Cannabis Grow & Processing Facility in Michigan

PINCONNING, Mich., Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A rare opportunity to acquire late-model cannabis cultivation and processing assets will be offered March 18–19 at 10:00 a.m. ET via online auction conducted by Maynards Industries in conjunction with Solid Assets Solutions.

The sale features the assets of a 135,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art facility located at 419 E. Pinconning Road, Pinconning, Michigan. Most equipment was manufactured in 2023–2024, making this one of the newest and largest cannabis operations to come to auction.

Greenhouse #2 Grow Tables, FLUENCE LED Lights Indoor Veg Room

Assets will be offered piecemeal, with the potential for a bulk turnkey offering subject to sufficient receipt of expressions of interest. This structure provides flexibility for individual equipment buyers while preserving an opportunity for operators or investors seeking a complete operational platform.

Equipment categories include:

Indoor cultivation systems and greenhouse grow infrastructure





Extraction and processing equipment





Trim and drying systems





Laboratory and kitchen equipment





Packaging and production lines





Climate control and facility support systems

The grow and retail real estate is also available.

Intellectual property and product lines including a five-time Cannabis Cup winning topical brand will be offered via sealed bid, with bids due March 12. The IP package includes formulations, SOPs, recipes, and brand design (no physical product included).

"This offering provides flexibility across the buyer spectrum to acquire quality barely used equipment," said Robert Levy, President, Global Strategies, Maynards Group Industries, "Participants can pursue individual late-model assets, and we will evaluate turnkey bulk interest where appropriate."

Inspection will be held March 16–17 from 9:00 a.m.–4:00 p.m. ET or by appointment. Bidders may register online for either or both auction days.

For more information, to register, or to submit sealed bids, call 561-562-2974 or email [email protected]. Register at: https://maynards.com/collections/current-auctions/products/pincanna-day-1

About Maynards Group Industries

Maynards Group Industries is a global leader in industrial asset auctions, liquidations, valuations, and advisory services. With decades of experience across manufacturing, energy, cannabis, technology, and other sectors, Maynards provides strategic solutions to maximize asset value for clients worldwide. The company conducts live and online auctions and has managed complex, multi-site dispositions across North America and internationally.

About Solid Assets Solutions

Solid Assets Solutions specializes in asset recovery, surplus equipment sales, and turnkey liquidation services for a wide range of industries. Working closely with financial institutions, corporations, and restructuring professionals, the firm delivers tailored marketing strategies and comprehensive sales management designed to optimize returns while ensuring a seamless transaction process.

Contact:

Pat King

561-562-2974

[email protected]

SOURCE Maynards Industries