2-Day Revenue Recognition Accounting Update 2020 (ASC 606): The Latest Changes in Key Areas - Santa Clara, United States - June 22-23, 2020

The new Revenue Recognition Standard made a significant impact on the way most companies recognize revenues. Best practices continue to evolve and there are a number of areas where companies are still searching for answers.

This conference assumes you are already familiar with the five-step model. It will address the latest developments in key areas, significant changes, scope, disclosure and impacts. There will be plenty of examples and a detailed case study.



Learning Objectives

Review the latest changes in key areas

Understand the big picture concepts from an SEC perspective

See where your counterparts are getting stuck

Who Should Attend?



CFOs (and their staff), Controllers, VPs of Finance, Financial Managers, Internal Auditors, Tax Accountants, Treasury Staff, Accountants in Industry, Internal Control/SOX personnel, Consultants, Public Accountants, Educators.

Agenda



Agenda: DAY 1



8:00 - 8:45

Continental Breakfast and Registration

8:45 - 10:45

Revenue Recognition: Past Issues and Emerging Trends

Where people are getting stuck within the new model

Implementation observations

Beware These Hot Spots - Comment Letters

Survey results

10:45 - 11:00 - Break



11:00 - 12:30

Revenue Recognition: Key Areas and Illustrative Examples

Collectibility

Contract Modifications

Identifying Performance Obligations

Contingent Revenue

Costs to Obtain a Contract

Significant Financing Component

Performance Obligations Over Time

Elimination of VSOE Requirement for Software Transactions

12:30 - 1:30 - Lunch



1:30 - 2:45

Industry Panel Discussion

Hear from your counterparts in the industry about their experiences in working through ASC 606

Unseen obstacles

Communication Issues

Internal Control Issues

2:45 - 2:55 - Break



2:55 - 4:00

Commissions

Incremental Cost Capitalization

Accelerator Commission Payments

Multiple Costs for One Contract

Contract Modifications

Clawback Provisions

Fringe Benefits

Amortization Period

Common Questions

4:00 - 4:05 - Break



4:05 - 5:05

Disclosure Issues

Adoption and Post-Adoption

Disaggregated Revenue

Reconciliation of Contract Balances

Qualification of Performance Obligations

Disclosure of Significant Assumptions

Quantification of Costs to Complete a Contract

Examples

Next Steps

Agenda: DAY 2



8:45 - 10:45

ASC 606: Interactive discussion on a series of scenarios

Selected practice areas

Group will use polling to work through each question

Moderators from Connor Group will explain their recommended answers and explanations

10:45 - 11:00 - Break



11:00 - 12:00

Round Robin session on operational issues

12:00 - 1:00 - Lunch



1:00 - 2:15

Revenue Recognition: Case Studies and Practical Examples

Material Right - Renewal Option

Sales to Distributor

Contract Does Not Meet the Criteria of Apply the New Model

Good or Service is Distinct in the Context of the Contract

Estimating the Transaction Price

Sales-or-usage Based Fees

When Does Control Transfer?

Recognizing Revenue

2:15 - 2:25 - Break



2:25 - 3:35

Tax Impact of the New Standard

Tax Principle for revenue recognition

Examples

Other considerations

Next steps

3:35 - 4:30

Implementation Observations

Making revenue recognition manageable for those on the front lines

Engaging in a dialogue: narrowing the gap between sales and accounting

When and how to communicate issues of emerging importance

Speakers



Chad Montgomery KPMG

KPMG Miranda Chook RGP

RGP Matt Svetich Effectus Group

Effectus Group David Sandry Grant Thornton

PJ Theisen Deloitte

Deloitte Josh Kinsell Deloitte

Deloitte Aleks Zabreyko Connor Group

Connor Group Caroline Yan Connor Group

Connor Group James Bell KPMG

KPMG Narayanan Balakrishnan Ernst & Young

Ernst & Young Angela Liu GAAPSaavy

For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/w6p9n7

